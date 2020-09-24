Conor McGregor Mentally Unstable, Chimaev Will Put Him In Wheelchair: Khabib’s Manager

UFC welterweight and middleweight Khamzat Chimaev has been on an impressive run as of late. Since his debut, Chimaev has won all his fights in an impressive manner with the recent coming at UFC Vegas 11 where he bested Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds with a KO. Since the beginning, Khamzat Chimaev has called out many fighters including The Diaz Brothers and Conor McGregor, and after his recent win, he has come very close to earning a fight with either of the UFC icons.

Recently, while talking about the same, Khamzat Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz (who also manages Khabib Nurmagomedov) stated that Chimaev has what it takes to knock out the so-called greats. Abdelaziz said that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are getting old and are not as good as Khamzat Chimaev. He claimed that Chimaev is a different breed and would “mop the floor” with the veterans.

Khamzat Chimaev would KILL Conor McGregor: Ali Abdelaziz

When the interviewer threw Conor McGregor’s name into the mix, Abdelaziz has quite a lot to say. Pointing at Conor McGregor’s recent sexual assault arrest, Khabib’s manager said that McGregor “has a lot of demons to deal with”. He said he’s looking Khamzat Chimaev to fight a fighter and not a “mentally unstable” person. He then asked Conor McGregor to sort his life before making his UFC return and calling out Khamzat Chimaev. Ali Abdelaziz concluded saying that they will take the fight against McGregor, but Khamzat Chimaev would end up “killing him”.

“I’m being honest and I’m not here to promote a fight. Khamzat will put him in a wheelchair and he (Conor McGregor) will drink from a straw from the rest of his life and I really mean it,” Ali Abdelaziz added.

After UFC Vegas 11, UFC President Dana White praised Khamzat Chimaev and called him the 'next big thing'. Dana White said that Chimaev has shown interest in fighting veteran Demian Maia, but he would fight some other opponent before getting a shot at Maia. The Boss is yet to reveal who Chimaev will go up against next. “It's true. [...] I don't know what I do with him yet. He might fight before Maia and fight Maia, too. Maia's not going to be ready in time for this kid," said Dana White at the post-fight conference.

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

