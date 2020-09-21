Dana White Urges Tyron Woodley To Retire Post Loss Vs Colby Covington & Subsequent Injury

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington made his impressive return to the octagon as he defeated Tyron Woodley in the fifth round via TKO after Woodley suffered a rib injury. While The Chaos was dominant from start to finish, Tyron Woodley looked quite lacklustre in yet another outing. This was Tyron Woodley’s third straight loss as he earlier lost the UFC Welterweight Championship to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 via unanimous decision and then got bested by Gilbert Burns in May 2020 via another unanimous decision.

Also Read l Colby Covington calls LeBron James "spineless coward", slams BLM movement

Dana White urges Woodley to think about calling time

After the conclusion of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley, UFC president Dana White talked to the press where he asked Tyron Woodley to start thinking about retirement. "I think that he should start thinking about hanging it up. He's had a great career, he's had a great run, you know, he's made money," said Dana White. Tyron Woodley is yet to react to White’s comments as he’s currently recovering from the rib injury he suffered during the fight. Ariel Helwani earlier shared a picture of Tyron Woodley’s X-ray, showing that the fighter had suffered a broken rib during the fight.

X-Ray of Tyron Woodley’s broken rib, courtesy of Woodley.



He said it popped earlier in the fight and then tried to use the gulliotine to stand up and it popped. “It was the most pain ever,” he said.



He is back at the hotel resting. pic.twitter.com/onhuYkah0R — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 20, 2020

Also Read l Colby Covington awkwardly tries to kiss US President Donald Trump's hand at Nevada rally

UFC president Dana White wants Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to stop

Apart from Tyron Woodley, the night was also important for Donald Cerrone as the Cowboy had lost his last four fights. At the PPV, Cerrone went up against Niko Price and the fight ended in a draw. Despite that, Dana White was not impressed with Cowboy’s performance and during the post-fight conference, made it clear that he and Cerrone are going to have a conversation about “stopping” (possible retirement). Dana White said that he loves Cowboy and he knows that his words are going to “crush him,” but they will have a conversation.

“I love Cowboy, and I know this is gonna f—ng crush him and break his heart, but it’s time to have a conversation with him,” said Dana White. “I know what he’s gonna say: ‘I don’t want to stop.’ But we gotta have the conversation,” the UFC president added.

Also Read l Dana White says he doesn’t “love” Israel Adesanya dancing into the Octagon

Also Read l Dana White believes Justin Gaethje will hand Khabib his most "dangerous" test yet

Image Source AP, Tyron Woodley - Instagram