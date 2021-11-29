Christian Horner Makes Bold Lewis Hamilton Vs Max Verstappen Prediction Ahead Of Saudi GP

The excitement for the F1 2021 season cannot be higher as the title battle heads into the business end of the season, as just two races remain this year.

Ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner has made a bold prediction as he believes the Jeddah circuit will suit Lewis Hamilton more than Max Verstappen. The Dutchman will head into the race eight points clear of the Brit, who is very much still in the title battle as a maximum of 52 points are still available for grabs.

Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: Horner makes a bold prediction

While speaking to RaceFans, Christian Horner said, "I think it's going to be tight. The next track arguably should favour Mercedes. Abu Dhabi, with the modifications made there, who knows. But it's been incredibly tight so we go into those races eight points in the lead in the Drivers' championship. We've reduced the championship lead in the constructors to five points. So both are fully in play and that's fantastic as we're now at the climax of this world championship."

Sir Frank Williams was one of the kindest people I had the pleasure of meeting in this sport. What he achieved is something truly special. Until his last days I know he remained a racer and a fighter at heart. His legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/NDIwIvzZCl — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 28, 2021

Although Mercedes F1 lead the Constructors' Championship, it could all change if Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez score some good points for Red Bull Racing in the last two races of the season. It will be a staggering achievement if the Milton Keyes outfit can beat the Silver Arrows, considering that Mercedes F1 have won every Constructors' Championship in the turbo-hybrid era since it began in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton has won the Drivers' Championship in six of those seasons, with former teammate Nico Rosberg winning the title in 2016. If the Brit manages to win the title this season, he will surpass Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships by winning his eighth.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix schedule

Free Practice 1: 7:00 PM IST to 8:00 PM IST on Friday, December 3

Free Practice 2: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Friday, December 3

Free Practice 3: 7:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4

Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST to 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 4

Main Race: 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 5, to 1:00 AM IST on Monday, December 6