CM Punk Hits His First GTS In Seven And A Half Years On AEW Dynamite; Watch Video Here

CM Punk had made his much-anticipated All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut a couple of weeks ago where he had instantly challenged Darby Allan in a one-on-one match at AEW All Out on September 5. While Punk kept the fans enthralled with his excellent mic skills in the last two weeks, he was involved in a physical interaction on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: CM Punk hits his first GTS in over seven years

It so happened that CM Punk was attacked by the trio of 2point0 consisting of Matt Lee, Jeff Parker and Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night but, it was the former WWE Champion who had the last laugh by executing his finisher GTS (Go To Sleep).

The multiple-time world champion was addressing his home crowd in Chicago where he spoke about his mindset ahead of his blockbuster ECW in-ring debut against Darby Allin this Sunday night at the company's next pay-per-view All Out and while he spoke his heart out, the trio of Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia interfered and Punk was subjected to a three-on-one attack.

The number's game got the better of CM Punk and there was no way out for him and just when it appeared that the hometown hero would end up doing some damage to himself just four days prior to his in-ring debut, his opponent Darby Allin along with the 'Icon' Sting came to his rescue. Punk was up on his feet after a while and he along with Sting and Allin took down Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia. 'The Second City Saint' hit his signature GTS on Jeff Parker as he received a thunderous reception from his home fans. Nonetheless, what really stood out here is that CM Punk had hit his first-ever GTS after seven-and-half years.

The video of CM Punk executing the GTS after more than seven years was posted by the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on their official Twitter handle.

Watch it right here:

Can CM Punk make a glorious return to the ring?

The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) All Out PPV is all set to take place on Sunday, September 5. The event will take place at the Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The tournament will mark the return of the legendary CM Punk, who will wrestle his first match since 2014.

The former WWE & ECW Champion would be hoping to get the better of Darby Allin who is aTNT Champion with the legendary Sting in his corner.

After retiring from professional wrestling, the now 42-year-old pursued a career in mixed martial arts and signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).