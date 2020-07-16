Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp Donates $1.75m For Social Causes

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's charity organisation Know Your Rights Camp has reportedly donated more than $1.75 million to aid black communities in the United States and also towards COVID-19 relief. According to TMZ Sports, Know Your Rights Camp will be donating $800,000 for coronavirus relief, out of which $450,000 will be used to assist living costs and rent relief in several cities. Kaepernick's organisation has also partnered with National Lawyers Guild (NLG) to provide legal defence to the people arrested for protesting the death of George Floyd; a donation of $500,000 has been made to NLG. Lastly, a sum of $200,000 will be dedicated to various groups in cities like Atlanta, Detroit and Miami, to be used as a 'bail fund'.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick, Disney Announce Partnership Deal

A representative for Know Your Rights Camp told TMZ Sports: "KYRC is proud of the breadth and depth of our community impact during these difficult times. We look forward to the partnerships created through the initiatives having both a significant immediate and long term impact. Our efforts to become deeply entrenched in communities and with organizational partners has ensured our ability to maximize the impact on the lives of people living in communities we serve."

BIG NEWS! 🤩 We're partnering w @Kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp "to expand legal support" & "increase capacity for providing legal resources for freedom fighters arrested in relation to the movement for Black lives." HUGE thanks to Colin Kaepernick & KYRC!https://t.co/4wxh7VAWAP — National Lawyers Guild (@NLGnews) July 15, 2020

Also Read | Former NFL And USC Player David Lewis Dies At 65

Colin Kaepernick continues to lead the Black Lives Matter movement

Colin Kaepernick has become the face of anti-racism protests in the country in recent months. The quarterback initiated his protest against racial violence in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem at NFL games. Despite the mass criticism, the quarterback continued with his protest, which eventually led to his NFL exit in 2017. Three years on, the death of George Floyd kicked off a global anti-racism movement, with the quarterback closely associated with the protests.

Also Read | Titans, Derrick Henry Agree To Contract Before NFL Deadline

Kaepernick started the Know Your Rights Camp after his NFL exit with a view to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities." The organisation recently also patterned with Impossible Foods to feed more than one million people in the country.

❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️



Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Teams Up With Impossible Foods to Feed 1M People, Supporting Food Security and Social Justice | Business Wire https://t.co/lsFJDqKm2Y — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) July 9, 2020

Kaepernick is now being linked with a return to the NFL, especially after the league changed its stance about dealing with racism against players. Commissioner Roger Goodell admitted last month that the league was wrong in not listening to Colin Kaepernick and other players about racism. Goodell also said he is encouraging teams to offer a contract to the former 49ers man.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Disney Deal To Include Special Docuseries On NFL Quarterback's Journey

(Image Credits: Know Your Rights Camp Twitter Handle)