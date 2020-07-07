Colin Kaepernick Disney Deal To Include Special Docuseries On NFL Quarterback's Journey

On Monday, Disney and Colin Kaepernick confirmed their production deal which will focus on scripted and unscripted stories about race and social injustice. As per reports, the Colin Kaepernick Disney deal also includes a Disney and Kaepernick ESPN contract which hints at a future Colin Kaepernick documentary. As per the Associated Press, the Colin Kaepernick Disney deal will provide a wider platform from directors and producers of colour to showcase their work.

As per reports, the deal extends to all Walt Disney platforms like Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and ESPN’s The Undefeated. The contract is signed between Kaepernick’s production arm, Ra Vision Media, and The Walt Disney Co. In his statement, Kapernick said that he is excited "this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives”.

Kaepernick further discussed his docuseries, which he is looking forward to sharing with the world along with 'many other culturally impactful projects' their team is developing.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Co. remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” said Disney’s executive chairman Bob Iger said in his statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

ESPN's President Jimmy Pitaro confirmed Kaepernick's docuseries, which will chronicle Kapernick's life while highlighting his last five years. “Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN,” Jimmy Pitaro stated. “Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

Colin Kaepernick and Disney/ESPN are partnering to create content on race and social injustices in a deal that includes a docuseries on on the last five years of Kaepernick’s life. The content will be available across all Disney platforms (ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated). — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 6, 2020

Colin Kaepernick is the face of Nike, last week he signed a deal with Netflix, today he announced a partnership with Disney



Nike, Netflix, and Disney are three of the largest companies in America by revenue



Remind me again how "oppressed" he is?



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 6, 2020

Though Kaepernick was exiled from the NFL in 2016 after kneeling during the national anthem, he still wants to return to the league. As per the Associated Press, a person close to the 32-year-old quarterback stated that Kaepernick is is excellent shape but is yet to receive a call from any NFL team. Last month, NFL Network reported that Kapernick was drawing 'serious' interest from other teams.

