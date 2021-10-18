Conor McGregor Accused Of Breaking Popular Italian DJ's Nose - Check Details

Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor getting himself in trouble is not something new to the fans and once again he landed himself in hot water after attacking an Italian DJ during the party. According to the report by independent.co.uk, the UFC star has been accused of breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in Rome with a punch.

According to the report Conor McGregor had his son baptised in the Vatican on Saturday before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti took place at a party later that night. The Italian DJ has claimed that the incident with the UFC star was unprovoked and unexpected after the two had enjoyed time together throughout the night.

Conor McGregor punches DJ Francesco Facchinetti

He said, 'McGregor attacked me without motivation after we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Francesco Facchinetti wife took to Instagram account and made the revelation about the entire episode. She wrote “Luckily, Francesco was very close to McGregor so he couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground. The first thing that came to mind was ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?. Then I was paralysed,”. she further added. “I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away.”

All you need to know about Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

Facchinetti is an immensely famous DJ with over a million Instagram followers and has presented four series of the Italian X Factor as well as serving as a judge on the country’s edition of The Voice.

Conor McGregor takes jibe at Dustin Poirier in a congratulatory message

Recently The 'Notorious' fighter (Conor McGregor) showed admiration toward Deontary Wilder and Tyson Fury for their match and praised both fighters for having an honourable and definitive showing. The message looked to be directed towards Dustin Poirier with whom Conor McGregor had a trilogy fight. McGregor lost the trilogy bout to Poirier in July at UFC 264 after doctor’s stoppage that got the bout to end when his leg broke and he was unable to continue. The UFC star in his tweet wrote that "Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”