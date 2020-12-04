Conor McGregor Asks Sergio Ramos To ‘stay Ready’ After Real Madrid Ace Calls Him Out

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and UFC megastar Conor McGregor got involved in yet another friendly back-and-forth. The two have exchanged pleasantries on multiple occasions on social media, but are yet to come in close proximity to each other in real life. Earlier, the leader of Los Blancos invited McGregor to a training session and recently he hinted to pay McGregor a visit in the UFC octagon.

Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos calls out Conor McGregor

Sergio Ramos is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and is spending plenty of time in the gym while in rehab. Recently, he gave his followers an update on his recovery as he shared a clip on his Instagram page. The short video shows the football star flaunting his incredible physique as he walks from one end to another. In the caption of the post, Sergio Ramos tagged Conor McGregor and wrote, “When you’re ready” accompanied by a wink emoji.

Conor McGregor accepts Sergio Ramos’ challenge

A few hours later, The Mystic Man responded to Ramos’ comments by sarcastically asking him to stay ready. “Stay Ready, my brother Sergio! We have a big fight coming up,” he commented to Sergio’s post. While it's very unlikely the two will trade hands in the octagon, that didn’t stop fans from predicting the outcome of Conor McGregor vs Sergio Ramos in the comment section.

McGregor UFC return: What’s next for Conor McGregor?

While Sergio Ramos is recovering from his injury, Conor McGregor is training to make his much-awaited MMA return against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 2021. The two lightweights have clashed with each other in the past at UFC 178 where The Notorious One knocked Poirier out in the first round to win the featherweight match. Conor McGregor last fought Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246, which he won in under 40 seconds.

After Poirier, McGregor is rumoured to fight Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East. The two will collide in an exhibition bout with a huge portion of the fight’s earnings going to charity.

