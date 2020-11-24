Conor McGregor And Manny Pacquiao Will “definitely” Fight Next Year: UFC Star’s Manager

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is all set to make his much-awaited return on January 23 against Dustin Poirier. Although McGregor is dialled up to fight the former interim champion in a rematch at UFC 257, other plans are also in motion. His manager is certain that he’ll face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2021, with the bout rumoured to take place somewhere in the Middle East.

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar - of Paradigm Sports Management – recently sat down with Bloomberg where he made it clear that McGregor vs Pacquiao will happen soon as both the men are keen to fight each other. In September 2020, The Notorious One announced that he’ll fight the Pac Man in a boxing bout for charity. Pacquiao, who’s also the Senator of Philippines, later confirmed the news by releasing an official statement.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Manny Pacquiao will be fighting Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic,” read the statement.

Conor McGregor has not competed in a boxing match since he famously took on Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The Irishman dominated the initial rounds but ended up getting knocked out in the tenth round, giving Mayweather his 50th win. Despite losing, Conor McGregor made around $100 million from the high-profile fight.

McGregor UFC retirement: Pacquiao's coach slams Conor McGregor

A few days ago, Pacquiao's coach, Freddie Roach, took to Twitter and predicted the result of the McGregor vs Pacquiao fight. He claimed that the Pac Man will have an easier contest against McGregor than in his 2009 fight against Ricky Hatton - who he beat in two rounds. Manny Pacquiao’s last fight came in July 2019 against Keith Thurman which he won via split decision. In doing so, Pac Man took his record to 62-7, even becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history at the age of 40.

If this is true, @MannyPacquiao will have an easier time with you @TheNotoriousMMA than when he fought @HitmanHatton https://t.co/6lnRGiggcv — Freddie Roach (@FreddieRoach) September 25, 2020

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, last fought Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246, which he won in under 40 seconds via TKO. Currently, he’s training for his rematch against Dustin Poirier which many claim would be “explosive”. The two first fought in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in 2014 which Conor McGregor won by first-round technical knockout.

Image Source: AP