Conor McGregor Calls Justin Gaethje "embarrassing" After Loss To Khabib At UFC 254

Justin Gaethje has apparently wasted no time in embroiling himself in a new feud after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. The 31-year-old American MMA star failed to capture the lightweight championship on Saturday after Khabib forced him to submit in Round 2 using a triangle choke. Khabib subsequently announcing his retirement has left the lightweight division wide-open with Gaethje unsurprisingly one of the leading contenders for the title whenever it is officially vacated.

Speaking to UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi moments after Khabib vs Gaethje at UFC 254, the 31-year-old issued a challenge to the winner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to face him for the lightweight championship. "With him (Khabib) retiring, I’m No. 1,” he said during Saturday's post-fight interview. "Poirier and McGregor are going to fight. They haven’t made it official, so if McGregor wants to bounce out and get the belt, I’m right here.”

However, Gaethje openly declaring himself the No. 1 did not go well with Conor McGregor. The Notorious slammed Gaethje online, branding his loss to Khabib as an "embarrassing" effort. McGregor even highlighted Gaethje's TKO loss to Dustin Poirier as he continued with his Twitter rant. "Dustin KO'd you, as well as your wrestling/grappling and overall fear of the central positions being truly embarrassing tonight, Justin," Conor McGregor wrote in his now-deleted tweet.

Conor McGregor won the lightweight championship in 2016 after he scored a Round 2 TKO win over then-champion Eddie Alvarez. The 32-year-old stripped off his title due to inactivity in 2018. The Notorious then failed to re-capture the belt in October 2018, losing to Khabib via a Round 4 submission.

Since his loss to Khabib, McGregor has been inside the octagon just once, scoring a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the start of 2020. Back in June, McGregor announced his retirement from UFC citing lack of interest in the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, last month, McGregor hinted his potential return to the company after he leaked several text messages with UFC President Dana White, which implied he wanted another UFC bout before his sudden retirement.

Reports started linking McGregor to a rematch with Dustin Poirier, whom he beat back in 2014. The fight, yet to be made official, will likely be scheduled for January 23, with both fighters said to be on board with the idea of the fight. Conor McGregor is also set for his second professional boxing match as he trains to face Manny Pacquaio in a charity match in the Middle East; it is yet to be made official.

(Image Credits: AP, Justin Gaethje Instagram)