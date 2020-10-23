Conor McGregor Shows Off Bulky Body Despite Dana White Telling Him To Fight At Lightweight

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor looks bigger and meaner in his recent viral picture as he ramps up preparations for his impending rematch against Dustin Poirier. However, The Notorious One may need to lose some muscle if he doesn’t want to have another war of words with UFC president Dana White.

A few days ago, Dana White made it clear that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier would happen in the lightweight division, despite McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh declaring interest in seeing the fight at welterweight. “To see them hydrated & healthy at 170 will be fascinating,” John Kavanagh wrote on Twitter.

Dana White on McGregor vs Poirier 2

A few weeks ago, Dustin Poirier and his team also teased that he would be moving up the weight class, but The Diamond ultimately decided to stay in the lightweights, which is currently ruled by the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. While talking about the weight class of McGregor vs Poirier 2, Dana White said that the bout "literally makes no sense" at 170lbs.

Dana White claimed that both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are not ranked at 170 pounds, so, if one of them wins, it will mean little in the lightweight division.

"If they fight at 170 (pounds), how can you fight at 170 and then fight next at 155? If you wanna take the easy way, you'll never deserve the next title shot," Khabib told BT Sport.

McGregor vs Poirier 2 yet to be made official

Though a formal contract between the parties is yet to be signed, the highly-anticipated rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is likely to go down at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. Earlier, Conor McGregor confirmed the January bout, but Dana White later stated that his team is still talking to The Notorious One. After Poirier, Conor McGregor is set to fight Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match with the profits set to go to charity for COVID-19 relief.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on McGregor vs Poirier 2

While talking about his possible rematch with Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that a match against McGregor only makes sense if The Notorious One defeats Poirier in the lightweights. However, if the fight happens at welterweight, then the winner does not deserve a title shot.

