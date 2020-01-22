Conor McGregor Calls Trump 'Phenomenal President', Netizens Dissapointed

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor recently noticed United States President Donald Trump's tweet about his three-year anniversary in office after which he praised Trump and called him a 'Phenomenal President'. The UFC star also included an emoji of a goat in his tweet which in sports circles means 'greatest of all time'.

Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Early stages of term also.

Incredible.

Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 21, 2020

It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

'Don't disappoint'

US President Trump in another tweet responded to McGregor and congratulated him in the big UFC win. However, many netizens believe that the UFC star should not share positive tweets of Trump. Many internet users also shared several tweets of the negative things Trump has done.

Don’t disappoint me Conor. I’m a big fan. You know he doesn’t like people of color, right? — ✌🏻 (@JamesMcGrory19) January 21, 2020

Although you @TheNotoriousMMA are just 2 years older than my oldest son, you were raised just around the corner from me (literally) in Crumlin. We are proud of what you have accomplished. However, your support for someone who kidnaps and cages children is a shock to me. — Ken Carroll (@Crumlinfinglas) January 21, 2020

Just got off the McGregor bus, I was a huge fan until this tweet, I'm sure this will cost you more fans than any fight you lose.



Team Masdival, Khabib, Usman or anyone who fights you now!!! — Flush the orange turd (@Cotumarre) January 21, 2020

Have u already forget where you’ve come from? At one point, you were on government cheese. There are people like u here too, Conor. Just bcuz ur income is endless now, doesn’t mean you can be careless w/ your voice & influence. He is a POS, and I’m beginning to think you are too — Martin (@mar_sharingan) January 21, 2020

