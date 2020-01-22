The Debate
Conor McGregor Calls Trump 'Phenomenal President', Netizens Dissapointed

UFC star Conor McGregor recently noticed Trump's tweet about his 3-year anniversary in office after which he praised Trump and called him a phenomenal Prez.

Ultimate Fighting Championship star Conor McGregor recently noticed United States President Donald Trump's tweet about his three-year anniversary in office after which he praised Trump and called him a 'Phenomenal President'. The UFC star also included an emoji of a goat in his tweet which in sports circles means 'greatest of all time'. 

'Don't disappoint'

US President Trump in another tweet responded to McGregor and congratulated him in the big UFC win. However, many netizens believe that the UFC star should not share positive tweets of Trump. Many internet users also shared several tweets of the negative things Trump has done. 

