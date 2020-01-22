If We Can, We Certainly Will Help: Trump Rakes Up Kashmir Issue With Imran Khan Yet Again

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the US was watching the developments between India and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir very closely and again offered his "help". Trump made the remarks ahead of his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. He met Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.

The last time Trump and PM Imran had met in 2019, the former had raised the issue of "mediating" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following which India had termed it to be its "internal matter".

'Watching very closely'

"We're going to be talking about trade and many other things. But trade is going to be of very, very paramount importance. And we're doing more trade as it turns. And we're working together on some borders, and we're talking about Kashmir and the relation to what's going on with Pakistan and India. And if we can help, we certainly will be helping. And we've been watching that and following it very, very closely," Trump said ahead of his meeting with Khan.

Asked if he will visit Pakistan during his visit to India, Trump said: "Well, we're visiting right now, so we won't really have to". Trump said Khan was his 'friend' and he is happy to meet him again. According to Pakistan media reports, Khan is also expected to talk on Islamabad's overtures in the Afghan Peace Process and said that he looked forward to discussing the important matter with the US president.

The meeting between Trump and Khan came amid tensions in the Gulf region between Iran and the US, and Pakistan's efforts to drum up support on the Kashmir issue. Trump had kicked up a controversy last year when he met Khan at the White House for the first time last July. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to meditate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Japan's Osaka on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

Trump later made similar attempts, pitching himself in a position to mediate on Kashmir, with Washington stating it would "work towards reducing tensions" between India and Pakistan. "We are helping the situation but there are tremendous problems between the two countries, and I would do my best to meditate or something," Trump had said.

The WEF annual meeting in Davos engages the world's top leaders to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of the year. The theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".

(with ANI inputs)

(image: PTI)