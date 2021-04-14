Conor McGregor Criticised For Encouraging His Son To Hit Another Kid On The Beach: Watch

Conor McGregor recently took heat from many MMA fans after he was seen telling his three-year-old son to punch another child in the mouth. In a video McGregor posted on Instagram, the former UFC double champion can be seen encouraging his son, Conor McGregor Jr, to retaliate after the toddler was punched on the back by some other kid. The incident happened on a Dubai beach, where McGregor is currently holidaying with his family.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: McGregor’s horrible advice to son

The video starts with McGregor showing Conor Jr his gold necklace, before asking his son where the other kid hit him. When McGregor Jr pointed at his back, Conor tells his son that they are “kings,” asking him to “bash” anyone in retaliation. Conor McGregor then told his son to “hit him in the mouth” and use the skills he has thought him in training. “Hit him back. Where are you going to hit him? Hit him in the mouth... go hit him in the mouth, aim for the mouth and nose champ. Be faster, that's why we train,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor criticised by fans

After Conor McGregor shared the video, it went viral, generating over five million views and eight thousand comments on Instagram. McGregor received mixed reactions from fellow parents for his comments, with some claiming that the Irishman is a bad influence for his kids, while other wishing McGregor Jr to not follow his father’s footsteps. Others, on the other hand, hailed the 32-year-old for teaching his kids to stand up against the bullies and defend themselves.

“That's not how you bring a child up, teaching him to smack children. Teach him to be kind and respectful,” wrote a fan. “Absolutely disgrace, he should be teaching his son good values. Hope his son doesn't follow in his dad's steps,” added another. “Wrong in a lot of ways. I'm not a parent but don't teach your kid to go fight in the street. Teach your kid to be better than that,” commented the third.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor is currently training for his return bout at UFC 264 on July 10. Earlier, he was set to fight Dustin Poirier at the PPV, but McGregor called the bout off after having some back-and-forth with the Diamond on Twitter. McGregor has said that he will be fighting someone else at UFC 264, with Michael Chandler, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Michael Johnson and others on board to replace Poirier.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram