Conor McGregor “Doubled” His Net Worth After Selling Proper No Twelve To Tequila Company

Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest money maker to ever set foot inside the UFC octagon. The Notorious One, who is known for transcending the sport, reached to the panicle of MMA and even went on to create his own brand away from the cage. This week, it was reported that Mexican tequila company Becle – who own Jose Cuervo Tequila – is going to take over the Irish whiskey brand McGregor helped create. And now it's revealed that the former UFC double champion will make over £112 million ($156 million) by selling the remaining stake in his Proper No Twelve whiskey company, taking his net worth close to £200 million ($278 million).

Conor McGregor net worth: The Becle and Proper No Twelve deal

When Conor McGregor was thinking of creating his whiskey brand, Becle helped him with the finance and bought a 20 per cent share of the company after it was officially launched. Last year, they upped their stake to 49 per cent and now they are planning of acquiring the remaining 51 per cent by giving McGregor and his manager Audie Attar, under their parent company Eire Born Spirits, a whopping £112 million. The 32-year-old's rich tastes also goes beyond whiskey as the Conor McGregor watch recently was worth $1 million, which is Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette reportedly.

Conor McGregor net worth: Proper No Twelve to launch in the UK

Despite the change in leadership, Proper No Twelve is growing as a brand as it was recently announced that Conor McGregor’s whiskey will hit the UK market in a few weeks. According to The Sun, Morrisons have made a deal with the Irish whiskey brand and will be the first to sell the “liquid gold” in their supermarkets across the country. Whiskey fans in the UK can buy a bottle of Proper No Twelve from £22 ($30), which is a special launch price.

Conor McGregor Salary: Other companies

Apart from owning a whiskey company, Conor McGregor also makes million from his clothing line - August McGregor – which he created alongside his designer, David August Heil. The McGregor-Heil partnership is most famous for its custom suits, which the Notorious One wears every now and then. During the famous press tour with Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor wore a custom three-piece that read “f*** you” over and over again. Conor McGregor also owns a fitness app called McGregor FAST, which he created alongside Dr Julian 'Doc' Dalby.

Conor McGregor Salary: Endorsements

Throughout his illustrious UFC career, McGregor gained some huge endorsements and partnerships, with the likes of Monster Energy and Reebok. He was even on the cover of EA’s UFC 2 and 3. The Conor McGregor next fight is expected to be either against Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier, which is expected to bring him more millions.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/ Instagram