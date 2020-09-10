Conor McGregor Flaunts His Shredded Physique In Corsica As UFC Return Rumours Intensify

Retired MMA superstar Conor McGregor flaunted his shredded physique as he embarked on a run across the streets in Corsica while on holiday with his family. 'The Notorious' is currently enjoying his vacation in the getaway Mediterranean island with his fiancee Dee Devlin and two children - Conor Jr. and Croia.

Despite having announced his retirement from the UFC in June 2020, the Irish combat fighter makes headlines quite often with rumours linking him with a return to the octagon. McGregor has himself stirred the rumour mill several times by showing off his remarkable training routines or challenging opponents on social media.

On Wednesday, McGregor once again sparked rumours of a return after he shared a string of photos from his long topless hike on the streets of Corsica. The 32-year-old ran across the streets with his team of bodyguards closely shadowing him in a black car. The set of photos shows McGregor completing his journey to the top of a mountain on foot before embracing Dee Devlin.

McGregor's visit to the Mediterranean island is also important as he will be taking to the sea with Princess Charlene of Monaco in order to raise awareness for water safety later this week. The former two-division UFC champ will participate in a 180km race on September 12-13. It is entirely possible that McGregor is simply working on his endurance before this weekend's race. However, for fans closely monitoring 'The Notorious' career, it could be a major hint that the 32-year-old is far from done with the UFC.

Conor McGregor UFC return on the cards?

His retirement announcement from earlier this year was his third in four years - the previous ones coming in 2016 and 2019. After announcing his retirement last year, McGregor returned to UFC this year, beating Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone inside 40 seconds.

Conor McGregor took the internet by storm this week after it appeared he had openly challenged the Diaz brothers to a fight. Nick Diaz, 37, recently announced his intention to return to the octagon by sharing a picture of himself alongside his brother Nate Diaz. Blunt as ever, McGregor posted 'Line Them Up,' which, for his fans, is a hint that he is ready to fight both Diaz brothers.

Multiple reports have suggested Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is also interested in a rematch against the 32-year-old. The two fighters collided inside the boxing ring in August 2017 in Las Vegas; Mayweather emerged victorious via a technical knockout (TKO). Although Mayweather has stayed away from the ring since beating McGregor, a potential rematch inside the octagon has been in and out of the rumour mill for quite some time now.

One potential bout that appears to be off the table for McGregor is a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib, who is currently preparing for his title defence against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, said during an interview that a second fight with The Notorious is "absolutely not interesting to him".

(Image Credits: Conor McGregor Instagram)