Conor McGregor Ruffles Feathers By Calling Out Nick & Nate Diaz On Twitter: 'Line Them Up'

A couple of weeks ago, rumours went viral claiming that Nick Diaz is thinking of making his UFC return in 2021. A day later, Nick’s brother Nate Diaz shared a picture on his Instagram page where the two can be seen posing in workout attire. While fans claimed that the Diaz brothers are getting in shape to make their much-awaited return, others started predicting the fighters Nick Diaz could face in his return bout. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor added his name to that list this week as he called out both Nick and Nate Diaz by writing: “Line them up” against the same picture which BT Sport had tweeted.

By making this statement, Conor McGregor also teased his UFC return. The notorious Irish icon retired from combat sports for the third time earlier this year. Conor McGregor has a huge history with Nate Diaz, who he fought on two different occasions. Nate Diaz won the first fight at UFC 196 via a rear-naked choke in the second round, while Conor McGregor won the second bout. Since then, fans have been asking UFC chief Dana White to book Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3, which could end the ongoing debate between fans regarding who trumps whom.

Conor McGregor comeback: Could Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 happen in 2021?

Even if Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz agree to go up against each other, there is a very low chance that they will clash in 2021. It's all but impossible for the two to fight this year as UFC is not expecting Conor McGregor to return or fight in 2020. "I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021, but I guarantee he will not fight in 2020," Dana White said to Barstool Sports this year.

Nick Diaz, on the other hand, last fought Anderson Silva at UFC 183 (2015), a fight that ended as a no-contest after both fighters tested positive for banned substances. Even though fans are upbeat regarding Nick Diaz’s return, Dana White claims otherwise. While talking to reporters at UFC APEX, Dana White said: “We’ll see how this thing plays out. I don’t have any expectations, whatsoever. We’ll see what happens."

Image Source: Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor/ Instagram