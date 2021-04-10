Conor McGregor Predicts How And When He’ll Finish Dustin Poirier In UFC 264 Trilogy Bout

In true ‘Mystic Mac’ fashion, Conor McGregor recently predicted how he’ll knock out Dustin Poirier during their third clash at UFC 264. The Notorious One was stopped by The Diamond in their January encounter at Fight Island, suffering his first-ever KO loss. However, Conor McGregor believes that he has learned his lessons and is ready for all the “tactics” Poirier throws at him at UFC 264, especially the calf kicks that led to McGregor’s downfall in their second bout.

Conor McGregor next fight: Mystic Mac makes a prediction ahead of UFC 264

Since the loss, Conor McGregor has been busy preparing up his return bout and has added various tools in his arsenal – one of them being a front kick that McGregor has been displaying on Instagram for the past few weeks. Not just that, the former UFC double champion even claims that the front kick will play a major role in the third bout with Dustin Poirier. McGregor recently shared some pictures on social media, while writing, “The prediction is in! I’m going to win the trilogy fight via A Front Kick to the nose. Round number 4. His Nose needs straightenin and I’m Rhinoplasty”.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor’s failed predictions

Conor McGregor has a history of making accurate pre-fight predictions. However, he has been wrong a few times, with the biggest examples being his losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and most recently to Poirier. Ahead of UFC 257, McGregor had claimed that he would defeat Poirier in seconds via KO, but that didn’t happen as the Diamond slowed him down in the first round with calf kicks, before unloading on him with a barrage of left and rights to come out on top in the second round.

UFC news: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 set for July 10

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently tied 1-1, going into the trilogy, with Conor winning the first at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second, making UFC 264 extra-important for MMA fans. UFC 264 is set to happen on July 10, 2021, with the venue yet to be announced. Apart from Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3, the July event will also reportedly feature bouts like Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria, Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares and many others.

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier/ Instagram