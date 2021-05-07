Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather For Attacking Jake Paul: “It's Embarrassing”

UFC star Conor McGregor recently branded former rival Floyd Mayweather “embarrassing” after Money’s brawl with YouTuber Jake Paul on Thursday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The two were at the centre of a melee that happened following the heated press conference between Floyd Mayweather and Jake’s older brother Logan Paul, who are set to collide in an exhibition bout on June 6. The Paul brothers and the boxing legend traded some harsh words in front of the media, even taking personal jibes at each other.

Floyd Mayweather next fight: Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul brawl

However, things soon took a dark turn after Jake Paul pulled off Floyd Mayweather’s cap, angering the boxing legend and instigating a huge brawl. Mayweather threw several punches at the YouTuber before security got involved and separated the two. It was later revealed that Paul sustained some minor injuries from the brawl, with the Problem Child even claiming that one of Mayweather’s bodyguard punched him in the eye.

Conor McGregor on Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul brawl

A few hours later, Conor McGregor reacted to the brawl by sharing a picture from his 2017 press conference with the boxing legend where he slapped Mayweather’s head. In the caption, McGregor accused Mayweather of attacking Paul, who was not even trying to fight back. Tagging Floyd’s long-time business partner Leonard Ellerbe, McGregor added that Mayweather was walking around like a “tough guy” after hitting a kid, who McGregor believes punked him to start a brawl and grab headlines.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor: McGregor slams Mayweather

McGregor then slammed Mayweather for accepting to fight Logan Paul, who just went pro and lost his first and only bout to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2018. McGregor thinks that Mayweather, who boasts an undefeated record of 50-0, just wants to make money, which is sad. In conclusion, The Notorious One asked Mayweather to fight a real boxer or “f**k off”.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

McGregor and Mayweather have a well-known history, as the former UFC two-division champion lost to Mayweather by TKO in the tenth round in August 2017. However, both the men earned huge purse for the bout, which went on to become the second-biggest PPV in boxing history, financially. Later, the two went their own ways, with McGregor returning to UFC and Mayweather retiring as a pro-boxer, but continued to fight in exhibitions.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

While Mayweather is preparing for Paul, McGregor is getting ready to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1, going into the third bout, with McGregor winning the first clash at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 257. UFC 264 will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Image Source: AP, Jake Paul/ Instagram