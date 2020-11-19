Conor McGregor Slams UFC Fans Who Criticised Him For Fighting Donald Cerrone At UFC 246

At UFC 246, Conor McGregor returned to the sport after a long hiatus as he took on veteran Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout. The Notorious One stopped The Cowboy in just 40 seconds of the first round via TKO, leading to some fans labelling the bout a mismatch that McGregor should have not accepted. Now, Conor McGregor has slammed those UFC fans by claiming that by disrespecting Donald Cerrone, people are simply “projecting their own insecurities”.

“If you think of it like a mirror, that person who's writing this or saying this, he himself is projecting his own insecurities because that person wouldn't have fought anyone on planet Earth,” he told Parimatch.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: Conor looks “forward to fresh test Poirier will bring”

Conor McGregor then called Donald Cerrone a legend and asked fans to give him the respect he deserves. Even though Cowboy has lost four of his last five fights (1 draw), he still holds a host of remarkable records. Cerrone holds the record for most wins (23), most knockdowns (20), most finishes (16) and the most post-fight bonuses in UFC (18), among others.

McGregor vs Cerrone: Donald Cerrone talks about his retirement

Despite this, one of the most active fighters in UFC history is currently going through the toughest run of his MMA career. After his last fight against Niko Price ended in a draw, UFC president Dana White hinted that he would defiantly talk to Cowboy Cerrone about retirement. Though a couple of months ago he showed interest in continuing his career, he recently admitted that “this is the last run”.

Also Read l McGregor next fight: UFC could replace Poirier with Gaethje for McGregor fight

Donald Cerrone earlier shared a video on his YouTube page where claimed that he has only “four or five fights left in me”. Cowboy added that he wants to create a legacy before leaving the sport and hinted that could go after top fighters or even the UFC title. Whatever happens, Donald Cerrone is guaranteed to find himself in the UFC Hall of Fame one day. “We’re at the end of the tunnel. So now it’s at the point where we’re talking legacy and we’re talking what do I want to look back on,” he added.

Also Read l Israel Adesanya slams Conor McGregor for saying he has most knockdowns in UFC title fight

McGregor vs Cerrone: What’s next for Conor McGregor?

While Donald Cerrone’s next opponent is yet to be revealed, Conor McGregor is set to make his return on January 2021 against Dustin Poirier. Though the fight is yet to be made official, Dana White is positive that the bout will go through. Conor McGregor earlier announced that he will give all the money he earns from the bout to Poirier’s charity, “The Good Fight Foundation”.

Also Read l Conor McGregor became UFC double champ OTD in 2016 by defeating Alvarez at UFC 205: Watch

Image Source: AP