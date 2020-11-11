Conor McGregor Looks “forward To Fresh Test Poirier Will Bring”, Vows To Aid Charity

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post, reflecting on his early days in the sport. The Notorious One remembered the days leading up to his first fight against Dustin Poirier in 2014, which he won via TKO in round 1 at UFC 178. While sharing a picture from one of their face-offs ahead of the event, McGregor briefly explained the contract signing for the fight and revealed what it meant for his career.

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor reminisces the early days

The UFC megastar claimed that his 2014 bout against The Diamond was the biggest fight of his early career. The match was set up after Conor McGregor “blew up” and it was also the first time he invested in a costly suit. “I rocked renowned Dublin Tailor Louis Copeland on the day. Midnight blue pinstripe. I paired the outfit with me grandas burgundy shoes,” added The Notorious One. Conor McGregor revealed that on the same day, he signed a new UFC contract under former owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

McGregor claimed that after he reached Fertitta’s office with his manager Audie Attar, the former UFC owner placed a contract in front of them “with numbers I’d never seen before in my life. I looked over at Audie like, ‘You won’t be needed on this one mate.’” Conor McGregor recalled that it was an incredible moment for him and his reaction was also captured by a camera crew. The highest-paid UFC fighter then admitted that it was a turning point in his life both “financially and professionally”.

McGregor UFC return: Conor McGregor vows to aid charity

Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier once again in January 2021. Though the fight is yet to be made official, The Notorious One says he can’t wait to earn some money from the fight and give it to The Diamond’s charity. According to McGregor, with the donation, Poirier's charity “The Good Fight Foundation”, will build “a gym/premise for disadvantaged youth in his childhood hometown” of Louisiana.

“I truly love this, and pledge to match the donation on a premise in my own childhood hometown! Both spots with an ode to the upcoming bout,” he added.

Image source: Conor McGregor Instagram