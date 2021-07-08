Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier 3 India Time: Check Out The Live Streaming Details Here

The fans of Mixed Martial Arts in India and around the world will finally get to watch the third and final chapter of the Conor Mcgregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy with the fight scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters have registered technical knockout over each other. While McGregor won against Poirier back in September 2014, ‘The Diamond’ (Poirier) got his revenge in January this year.

Even before facing McGregor for the third time, Poirier was presented with an opportunity to have a go at UFC lightweight championship in his next bout. The American fighter, however, passed on the opportunity to pick up a lucrative fight against 'The Notorious. The winner of this fight is largely expected to get a shot at new 1655-pound champion Charles Oliveira even before the end of 2021.

Dustin Poirier on why he picked up fight against Conor McGregor

Porier while speaking to ESPN stated “I made that decision pretty easily. If I’m the best in the world then I’m going to beat Conor and fight for the belt. It’s like doubling down on yourself. I’m a gambling man and I believe in my skills in fighting, so I just doubled down,”.

He further said “Me fighting for the belt, I wouldn’t get pay-per-view [revenue]. I would have gotten a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight. It just doesn’t make sense. I’m a prizefighter. I’m going to make six, seven, ten times the amount of money to fight Conor again – like I said, I’m a father, a husband, and I have priorities. I wouldn’t have gotten pay-per-view points for the title fight. The Conor fight, I have pay-per-view points built-in. There’s no question.''

Conor mcgregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 india time: How to watch the Mcgregor fight?

For fans in India who are eager to watch the McGregor fight can the contest on Sony SPorts Network. The broadcast of the fight will be done on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3. The Conor Mcgregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 india time will be 7:30 AM on Sunday July 11. For McGregor vs Poirier 3 live stream fans can log onto the Sony Liv app.

Image: AP