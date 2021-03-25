Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier Trilogy Bout Booked For July 10 Event: Reports

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated trilogy with Dustin Poirier is reportedly being booked for July 10. The former two-division champion received his first-ever KO loss at the main event of UFC 257 in January as The Diamond entered the octagon with a perfect game plan. He slowed McGregor down with some vicious leg kicks, before picking him apart with a barrage of lefts and rights, stopping him in the second round.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

After the bout, McGregor blamed months of inactivity for his defeat but praised Dustin Poirier for delivering an incredible performance before demanding a trilogy. With Poirier’s recent win, both the fighters are currently tied 1-1 on papers. Their first clash took place in 2014 when they used to compete in the featherweight division. Conor McGregor came out on top with a first-round KO, breaking Poirier’s three-fight win streak at UFC 178.

McGregor vs Poirier trilogy: McGregor vs Poirier date

Earlier there were rumours that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 is going to take place on May 10, but ESPN’s Ariel Helwani confirmed that the fight was postponed as the two parties took too long to reach an agreement. Now, new reports suggest that both the fighters have agreed on a date and the news could be made official by UFC in the coming weeks. “I don’t want to alarm you, but per Adjarasport TV and my sources, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is being targeted for July 10th,” Georgian MMA’s Giorgi Kokiashvili tweeted.

UFC news: Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria also announced

Apart from the McGregor vs Poirier trilogy, a thrilling featherweight bout between Ryan Hall and Ilia Topuria is also being booked for the July event. Ryan Hall, who has not entered the octagon since his win over Darren Elkins in 2019, has a chance to remind everyone of his technical dominance. However, Ilia Topuria is not someone to go out that easy, considering he’s undefeated (10-0) and bested Damon Jackson in December.

UFC news: John Kavanagh on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Earlier, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh sat down with BT Sport where he claimed that The Irishman was not fully focused on Poirier going into UFC 257 as he had his eyes set on the mega boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao. However, Kavanagh revealed that McGregor will be ready for Poirier in their third clash and they are currently looking for ways to counter Poirier’s calf kicks.

"We’ve gotta figure out these fricking calf kicks, how to use them and defend them. We’re pretty confident we have that sorted out now. I think he looked excellent everywhere else so give us a rematch and we have the rematch, I feel,” he added.

