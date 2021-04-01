Conor McGregor Vs Nate Diaz: UFC Stars Reignite Rivalry By Trading Harsh Words On Twitter

Just a day after Nate Diaz confirmed his UFC return, he reignited his feud with arch-rival Conor McGregor on Twitter by trading some explicit comments. The Stockton Slugger is set to fight Leon Edwards in an unusual five-round co-main event of UFC 262, which will take place on May 15 in Houston, Texas. While announcing the news, Nate Diaz made sure to point out that the lightweight title fight between Michael Chandler and Oliveira will headline the event, suggesting that the two fighters have worked hard to earn a title shot.

The Notorious One seemed to take issue with Diaz’s comments, especially with the lightweight shutout, considering he failed to earn a title shot himself as he was stopped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Soon, Conor McGregor went on a Twitter rant, slamming Nate Diaz and comparing his wealth with his arch-rival. He also brought back the “fat skinny tick” line which he used to describe Diaz ahead of their first fight at UFC 196.

“He was partying on a yacht in Cabo” pic.twitter.com/XcmV4HSG9b — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

You be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick pic.twitter.com/aTnsYxaekP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Within few hours, Nate Diaz responded by saying that he’s never afraid to fight anyone as he has fought people on short notice before. He said he paved his own way in the company, whereas Conor McGregor received a huge bump from UFC to reach stardom. “Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no b**ch how’s that Conor f**k u. Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G. Try not to get finished agaaaain,” Diaz wrote.

Nate Diaz then shared a picture of their first clash, where the Stockton Slugger can be seen mauling McGregor from the top position. In the caption, Diaz asked the Irishman to remember the moment he made him think about retiring from MMA. In return, Conor McGregor shared a picture of their rematch at UFC 202, which he won via unanimous decision. “And don’t worry on my next fight bro. You and your face know what I’m like when I go again with it,” McGregor concluded, teasing a trilogy.

Remember when you never got this back and tried to carry on with your life real martial artist learn where they fucked up .. pic.twitter.com/NC0EZEPY3O — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

And don’t worry on my next fight bro. You and your face know what I’m like when I go again with it. pic.twitter.com/2XsSEOdTax — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

While the recent back-and-forth has left fans wanting for a Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy, it's not likely to happen anytime soon. Diaz has begun training for his upcoming fight with Leon Edwards, while Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier for the third time in July. Both are currently tied, 1-1, on papers, with McGregor winning the first and Poirier winning the second clash.

