Conor McGregor Will Earn Title Shot If He Defeats Dustin Poirier At UFC 264: Manager

Conor McGregor is on the verge of yet another title shot. The former UFC double champion is currently preparing to fight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout set to take place on July 10 at UFC 264. And although McGregor lost his last bout against the Diamond, his manager Audie Attar believes that the Irishman will earn a title shot if he comes out victorious at the July PPV.

Conor McGregor next fight: McGregor to get a title shot?

The UFC lightweight title is currently vacant following former titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. However, the division will soon crown its new champion as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will collide at the main event of UFC 262 in May, with the vacant title on the line. This means that if McGregor defeats Poirier, he might face the winner of Chandler vs Oliveira for the title in the near future, possibly by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

Attar on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Audie Attar later revealed that Conor McGregor loves the competition and it's one of the major reasons why he keeps on coming back to the octagon. According to him, McGregor took the loss to Poirier in his stride like a true fighter and is now preparing to beat the man who bested him. Attar also claimed that McGregor looks hungrier than ever in the gym and is constantly learning and evolving as a fighter.

"I think that the fans, the fighters, all the different stakeholders are just so excited about this opportunity to square it up and see who is truly is going to be the better fighter – not only of the night, but of the trilogy,” he told MMA Junkie.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier: McGregor putting in work

Since his loss in January, Conor McGregor has been spending most of the time in the gym and look determined to redeem himself. The Notorious One also shares various training videos and pictures on social media, revealing the new moves he has added to his arsenal. Earlier, McGregor was seen practising front kicks, even calming that he would win the Dustin Poirier trilogy “via A Front Kick to the nose in Round number 4”.

Conor McGregor Twitter: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are currently tied 1-1, going into the trilogy, with Conor winning the first at UFC 178 and Poirier getting his hands raised in the second at UFC 257. This makes UFC 264 extra important, with the venue of the event yet to be announced. Apart from McGregor vs Poirier 3, the event will also feature bouts like Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson, Jessica Eye vs Jennifer Maia, and many others.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter