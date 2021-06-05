COVID: Milkha Singh's Parameters Improving; Being Closely Monitored In PGIMER ICU

After legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because of "dipping levels of oxygen" two weeks after testing COVID positive, he is now being closely monitored by a team of three doctors in Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which has issued a statement on his condition.

'Milkha Singh is closely being monitored ': PGIMER Spokesperson

In a statement, the official Spokesperson of PGIMER professor Ashok Kumar said, "Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh, being unwell due to COVID 19, has been admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since 3rd June 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e. 5 June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER." Dr Ram added that his parameters are stable.

Last Sunday, Milkha Singh was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he received treatment for COVID-19 infection. He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home also. A statement issued by Fortis hospital in Mohali, where he was earlier admitted, had said that the legend was discharged “in a stable condition on the request of his family”.

Milkha's 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur, who had also contracted COVID-19 days after her husband got the infection, continues to be in the ICU of the Fortis hospital. “Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh continues to be in the ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirements,” a medical bulletin issued by Fortis hospital, Mohali on Thursday said.

The Fortis hospital had earlier said that the couple were being treated for COVID pneumonia. The couple's son and ace golfer Jeev had earlier flown down to Chandigarh from Dubai while his elder sister, Mona Milkha Singh, who is a physician in the United States, had also reached here after their parents contracted the infection.