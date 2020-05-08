Last Updated:

Cowboys Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates, Live Streaming Details

Cowboys Schedule 2020: With the releasing the official schedule for the 2020 season we take a look at Dallas Cowboys regular-season opponents, dates and more.

The NFL officially released the schedule of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Super Bowl LIV winners Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the season at the Arrowhead Stadium against Houston Texans on September 10, 2020. In a rematch of last season's divisional playoff game, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be looking to start their title defence in a strong fashion. 

Meanwhile, under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys have already begun their NFL rebuild and would be looking to make a statement early on in the season. Here's a detailed look at the Cowboys schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games for the franchise.

Cowboys schedule 2020

Dallas Cowboys will get their season underway on September 13 at the Rams. Mike McCarthy's side will be heading to the jam-packed SOFI Stadium for their season opener. Cowboys' home opener will be in Week 2 when they welcome Atlanta Falcons on September 20. Cowboys will face their first National Football Conference Eastern Divison (NFC East) game on Week 5 against the New York Giants. Super Bowl LIV runner ups, the 49ers will play the Cowboys in a Primetime game on December 20.

Cowboys schedule 2020: Dallas Cowboys opponents; preseason

  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, August 6, 2020
  • vs Los Angeles Chargers, TBD
  • vs Baltimore Ravens, TBD
  • vs Kansas City Chiefs, TBD
  • vs Houston Texans, TBD

Cowboys schedule 2020: Dallas Cowboys opponents; regular season

  • Week 1 - at Los Angeles Rams, SOFI Stadium, September 13, 2020, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 2 - vs Atlanta Falcons, AT&T Stadium, September 20, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 3 - at Seattle Seahawks, Centurylink Field, September 27, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 4 - vs Cleveland Browns, AT&T Stadium, October 4, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 5 - vs New York Giants, AT&T Stadium, October 11, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 6 - vs Arizona Cardinals, AT&T Stadium, October 19, 8:15 PM, ESPN

  • Week 7 - at Washington Redskins, FedEx Field, October 25 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 8 - at Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, November, 1  8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 9 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers, AT&T Stadium, November 8, 4:25 PM, CBS

  • Week 10 - Bye Week

  • Week 11 - at Minnesota Vikings, US Bank Stadium, November 22, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 12 - vs Washington Redkins, AT&T Stadium, November 26, 4:30 PM, FOX

  • Week 13 - at Baltimore Ravens, Metlife Stadium, December 3, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 14 - at Cleveland Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, December 13, 1:00 PM, FOX

  • Week 15 - vs San Francisco 49ers, AT&T Stadium, December 20, 8:20 PM, NBC

  • Week 16 - vs Philadelphia Eagles, AT&T Stadium, December 27, 4:25 PM, FOX

  • Week 17 - at New York Giants, Metlife Stadium, January 3, 2021, 1:00 PM, FOX

Cowboys schedule 2020: Dallas Cowboys opponents; Primetime games

Dallas Cowboys will be playing five Primetime games in the 2020 NFL season. Their season opener game against the Rams will be the featured Sunday Night Football game. Their Week 6 game against the Cardinals, Week 13 game against the Ravens, Week 15 game against the 49ers will be the other primetime games. Apart from these, Cowboys will also play the Redkins in Week 12 which will be a Thanksgiving day game.

2020 NFL schedule Dallas Cowboys tickets details

The tickets for the Cowboys games are already available on Ticket Master. Alternatively, Cowboys are also providing single game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets on their official website.

Note: The above-mentioned schedule is as per Eastern Standard Time (EST). Indian Standard Time (IST) will be nine hours and 30 minutes ahead of EST. Dates will vary accordingly.

