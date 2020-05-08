Cowboys Schedule 2020: Full List Of Fixtures, Tickets, Dates, Live Streaming Details

Quick links:
The NFL officially released the schedule of the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Super Bowl LIV winners Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the season at the Arrowhead Stadium against Houston Texans on September 10, 2020. In a rematch of last season's divisional playoff game, Patrick Mahomes and co. will be looking to start their title defence in a strong fashion.
Meanwhile, under new head coach Mike McCarthy, Cowboys have already begun their NFL rebuild and would be looking to make a statement early on in the season. Here's a detailed look at the Cowboys schedule 2020 and some of the key regular-season games for the franchise.
Dallas Cowboys will get their season underway on September 13 at the Rams. Mike McCarthy's side will be heading to the jam-packed SOFI Stadium for their season opener. Cowboys' home opener will be in Week 2 when they welcome Atlanta Falcons on September 20. Cowboys will face their first National Football Conference Eastern Divison (NFC East) game on Week 5 against the New York Giants. Super Bowl LIV runner ups, the 49ers will play the Cowboys in a Primetime game on December 20.
NEW SCHEDULE 🌟 NEW WALLPAPER 📲 pic.twitter.com/n3BReQ81Sm— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 8, 2020
Dallas Cowboys will be playing five Primetime games in the 2020 NFL season. Their season opener game against the Rams will be the featured Sunday Night Football game. Their Week 6 game against the Cardinals, Week 13 game against the Ravens, Week 15 game against the 49ers will be the other primetime games. Apart from these, Cowboys will also play the Redkins in Week 12 which will be a Thanksgiving day game.
FIVE primetime games for the @dallascowboys starting under the lights in LA ⭐️— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 8, 2020
Owner Jerry Jones and new head coach Mike McCarthy joined @ColleenWolfe!
📺: 2020 NFL Schedule Release LIVE on NFL Network
📱: https://t.co/5FJW2HddbF pic.twitter.com/V6fl670DBo
The tickets for the Cowboys games are already available on Ticket Master. Alternatively, Cowboys are also providing single game tickets, suite rentals and seasonal tickets on their official website.
Join your #DallasCowboys in @ATTStadium this season! 🤩— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 8, 2020
Single game tickets are on sale now. Get your tickets via @SeatGeek → https://t.co/7Ro1un4Sf5 pic.twitter.com/F9Dmeyrizt
