Peyton Manning Roasts Tom Brady As NFL Duo Boast Trash-talk Prowess With Woods, Mickelson

The live stream for the build-up of the highly anticipated charity golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, was quite a show. The NFL stars stepped up their trash-talking game during the live stream and made sure the two golf legends learned a thing or two ahead of the charity match on May 24.

While the match was officially confirmed a few weeks back, the official schedule of the exhibition golf match, dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", was confirmed on Thursday. The Match will take place on Sunday, May 24, 3:00 pm ET (Monday, May 25, 12:30 am IST) at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. In an official rematch of the 2018 clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson while Peyton Manning will play alongside Tiger Woods.

Tom Brady trash-talk with former rival Peyton Manning

With fans already excited for the dream match-up involving golf pros and NFL legends, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning did well to bring the heat to the charity match. Tom Brady, who joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, fired the first shots when he posted a photo on his social media handles taking a jibe at his opponents.

Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different... https://t.co/dNP3rphybt pic.twitter.com/jBXeg3UGXs — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady

Peyton Manning followed Brady's subtle dig with some nasty jibes at the new Buccaneers quarterback during the live stream on The Bleacher Report. The former Colts and Broncos icon brought up the fact that Brady avoided a B&E arrest a few weeks back when he accidentally entered the wrong house while trying to visit Byron Leftwich. Manning claimed it would be fun to play against Tom Brady in Florida especially since the former Patriots star is hated in several cities. Manning's trash-talk continued as he went on to hype his team up with Tiger Woods, saying they have a combined 17 championships while Brady and Mickelson just have 11.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots while Manning is himself a two-time Super Bowl champion. The duo shared an intense rivalry for several years in the NFL and was busy giving some serious trash-talking lessons to Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Turner Sports, which a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, announced that golfers will team up to donate $10 million for COVID-19 relief. The proceeds generated from the charity golf match will directly benefit non-profit organisations in the United States like Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge. The charity match will be broadcast on TNT, TBS, HLN and truTV.

