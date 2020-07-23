Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson And Other Stars' Interesting Nap Schedules Revealed

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and retired professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson also known as 'The Rock' are known to be an inspiration for young athletes encompassing all sports. The two possess a well-built physique and are known for their agility. However, despite achieving immense success spanning their competitive careers, the duo still follows a rather complex sleep schedule, which will come as a surprise to many people.

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness: The whacky Ronaldo sleep schedule has huge role in it

According to a report in The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo has the oddest sleep schedule among the athletes in the world. Rather than one extensive sleep schedule, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner prefers five snaps a day, each session spanning 90 minutes throughout the day. After dinner, the Portuguese socialises with his family and friends before a swim session at 10 pm.

Cristiano Ronaldo then takes one of his signature naps until midnight, following which he relaxes for a while. This relaxation session is then followed by a sleep from 3 am before waking up for the day. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's sleep schedule is as unique as his performance on the field.

Dwayne Johnson sleep schedule lasts 4 hours only

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Dwayne Johnson also possesses a unique sleep schedule. The WWE athlete turned Hollywood superstar, Dwayne Johnson sleeps at around 12 am, but his sleep lasts a mere 4 hours, as he gets up to return to his day-to-day routine at 4 am. Reports suggest that Dwayne Johnson works out 25 times a day to maintain his impressive physique.

Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams' sleep schedules

Regarded as arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali would wind up his day at 10 pm and would sleep until 4.20 am only, with just 6.5 hours of sleep. The boxing legend was thought to be a devout Muslim and had devised his sleep schedule in sync with the prayers according to the religious customs.

Tennis ace Serena Williams has a rather normal sleep routine, as opposed to that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Dwayne Johnson. The former world number one sleeps for at least seven hours. Williams socialises with her family after dinner before going to bed at 12 and wakes up at 7 am to return to her day-to-day routine.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter/The Rock Instagram