Dahiya Wins Gold, Bajrang Settles For Silver At Asian Wrestling C'ship

Ravi Dahiya won the lone gold among the four Indian finalists on the penultimate day of the Asian Wrestling Championship at Delhi's KD Jadav Stadium on Saturday.

Bajrang Punia (65Kg), Gourav Baliyan (79Kg) and Satywart Kadian (97Kg) had to settle for silver, while Naveen (70Kg) missed his shot at the Bronze.

Ravi outclassed Tajik grappler Vohidov Hikmatullo 10-0 to win India’s only gold medal in the 57Kg freestyle category.

Japanese Otoguro Takuto outclassed Bajrang Punia 10-2 in the gold medal bout of the 65 kg category while 2019 Asian Championships Bronze medalist Satywart Kadian bettered himself by notching up a silver medal against two times Under 23 World champion and UWW U23 Wrestler of the Year 2019 Iranian Goleij Mojtaba Mohammadshafie. The 97kg category saw Kadian lose 0-10 to his Iranian opponent.

Gourav Baliyan (79Kg) who fought his first Asian Wrestling Championship tonight showed promise as he narrowly went down to an experienced Kyrgyz Budazhapov Arsalan 5-7 to settle for a silver medal.

Speaking after the game, Gourav said, “My aim was to win gold. My opponent is a good wrestler and his last move worked out. 7 seconds was too less to get another point."

Naveen (70Kg) lost out on his bronze medal going down 12-1 to Ashirov Meirzhan of Kazakhstan.

