Dak Prescott Could Become One Of The Highest-paid QBs With New Cowboys Contract: Reports

Dallas Cowboys are reportedly desperate looking to tie down star quarterback Dak Prescott to a long-term contract. Latest reports suggest the Cowboys and Dak Prescott have re-engaged in negotiations for a new contract. Cowboys placed an exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott earlier in March.

Dak Prescott contract negotiations pick up pace

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news stating Dak Prescott's agent Todd France and Cowboys officials are in constant touch with each other as both parties look to come to an agreement. It is believed that the contract negotiations are moving along smoothly, although it remains far from being completed.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have reengaged on long-term contract talks, and sources say the two sides are communicating and would like to work out a deal. With a contract this complex, there are so many details, it’s difficult to gauge where it stands. But they are working. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2020

Subsequent reports state Dak Prescott will be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league if he signs a new improved deal with the Cowboys. While numbers of the deal are yet to be revealed, Rapoport writes, 'the contract would be far more than average dollars per year'.

“Prescott, no doubt, is going to be among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.” 👀@RapSheet has the latest on the Cowboys’ potential deal with their QB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XOygHyK7Lf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 26, 2020

Dak Prescott contract negotiations with Cowboys

Widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Prescott received an exclusive franchise tag from the Cowboys only in March. Dallas, refusing to let go of the 26-year-old, placed the tag with a projected $28.7 million cap hit for 2020. The exclusive tag made sure that Cowboys remained the only team in the NFL who could negotiate a contract with the quarterback.

Cowboys failed to make it to the playoffs last season and are believed to be looking to keep their core intact ahead of the 2020-21 NFL season. Dallas already tied down wide receiver Amari Cooper to a long-term contract worth a reported $100 million.

Dak Prescott contract: How many playoff wins does Dak Prescott have?

The quarterback was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. He has since established himself as one of the integral members on the Cowboys roster. Since 2016, Prescott has played all 16 regular-season games in all the campaigns but has so far failed to feature in a deep post-season run. Prescott has made just three playoff appearances so far with a record of 1-2 (win-loss). Last season, the quarterback threw for 4,902 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

