Amari Cooper Agrees $100 Million Contract Extension With Dallas Cowboys: Report

Dallas Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Amari Cooper. ESPN broke the news on Monday night (Tuesday IST) stating Cooper is close to putting pen to paper on a five-year extension worth $100 million. The extension will make him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

Amari Cooper intends to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a 5-year, $100 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Amari Cooper contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys, who exited the playoffs in the divisional round last season, have been relatively active in securing the futures of some of the key players on their roster. Right after the Cowboys elected to place the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas have moved swiftly to tie Amari Cooper to a long-term extension.

According to NFL insider Michael Gehlken, Cooper rejected a significantly higher contract from the Washington Redskins to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper turned down “significantly” more money from Redskins to remain in Dallas with hopes to win Super Bowl here, source said tonight. Dallas is where he wanted to be. He’s coming back on a five-year, $100 million contract. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2020

Amari Cooper contract details

According to NFL.com, Cowboys have offered Cooper a five-year extension worth $100 million with $60 million guaranteed. At $20 million a year, Amari Cooper is second among wide receivers in average annual value (AAV) behind Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones ($22M). His $60 million guaranteed money places him fourth behind Michael Thomas ($60.6M), Julio Jones ($64M) and Odell Beckham Jr. ($65M).

Amari Cooper contract extension: Key move for Dallas Cowboys

The fourth pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best in his position in recent years. Cooper swapped the Raiders for the Cowboys in 2018 and has since been one of their key players in offence. In his debut season, he led the team with 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just nine starts. Last season, Cooper finished with 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns, helping the Cowboys to an 8-8 (win-loss) record in the National Football Conference - Eastern Division (NFC East).

Amari Cooper contract extension: Cowboys' remaining cap space after several big moves

According to Over the Cap, Dallas Cowboys entered the offseason with over $70 million in cap space before re-signing any of their potential free agents. Amari Cooper's extension at $20 million and Dak Prescott's franchise tag at a reported $30.1 million means they have already spent a significant amount from their cap space. Further, the Cowboys have also agreed to a three-year extension with tight end Blake Jarwin. At the other end, the Cowboys lost Byron Jones, who joined the Miami Dolphins.

According to Bleacher Report, Cowboys are left with close to $18 million in cap space to work with heading into the NFL free agency market.

NFL Draft order: Dallas Cowboys NFL picks 2020

Dallas Cowboys draft picks in this year’s NFL draft:



1st round, No. 17 overall

2nd round, No. 51 overall

3rd round, No. 82 overall

4th round, No. 113 overall

5th round, No. 146 overall

5th round, No. 179 overall

7th round, No. 208 overall — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 10, 2020

