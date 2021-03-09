Last Updated:

Dak Prescott Net Worth: How Much Is NFL Star Worth After New Cowboys Contract?

Dak Prescott becomes the second-highest-paid QB in the NFL after agreeing on a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys. Here's a look at the Dak Prescott net worth.

The rumour mill surrounding Dak Prescott's future in the NFL has officially drawn to a close after the quarterback signed a mammoth contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The 27-year-old will commit to the franchise for four more years, after agreeing on a $160 million deal according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Here's a look at the Dak Prescott net worth, contract details, career earnings and salary. 

Dak Prescott Contract: Dak Prescott Net worth 

According to Celebrity Net worth, Dak Prescott's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million. Much of the 27-year-old's net worth can be attached to is earnings as a professional football player for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He was drafted #135 overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft and turned down a multi-year deal that would have paid $30 million per year in 2019. On Monday, the Cowboys confirmed that Prescott had agreed on a new deal with the franchise, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the deal to be worth $160 million for four years. The deal came with a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history up to that point.

Dak Prescott salary: Dak Prescott career earnings

During the contract talks last season, NFL Network reporter Jane Slater revealed that the Cowboys had offered the 27-year-old a package in the ballpark of Russell Wilson/Jared Goff-type money. Ultimately Cowboys played into Dak Prescott's demands, making him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the league in average salary. In the first three years of his deal, Prescott will earn an average of $42 million per year. The 27-year-old ranks only behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in terms of yearly average salary, with the 25-year-old bagging $45 million per year from the Super Bowl finalists.

Prescott's yearly average exceeds that of Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers.  In his five seasons in the NFL, Prescott has earned $36 million according to Spotrac, which is less than what he is guaranteed to earn for the next four years. Prescott's salary-cap number for this season will be $22.2 million instead of the $37.7 million that would have come along with the franchise tag, a savings of $15.5 million against this season's cap, Schefter reported.

Disclaimer: The above Dak Prescott net worth, salary and career earnings information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image Courtesy: Dak Prescott Instagram)

First Published:
