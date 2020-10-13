Dak Prescott Injury: Cowboys QB To Miss 2020 NFL Season After Gruesome Injury Vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a major blow on Sunday night after starting quarterback Dak Prescott dislocated his ankle during his side's 37-34 win over the New York Giants. His injury was later confirmed to be a compound fracture and dislocation of the right ankle. While his surgery on Monday reportedly went well, ESPN reports the severity of the injury and the timeline of his recovery means the 27-year-old is most likely out for the 2020 NFL season, with a return expected in four to six months.

Dak Prescott injury update

The Dak Prescott injury occurred in the third quarter when the QB embarked on a 9-yard run, only to be tackled by NY Giants' defensive back Logan Ryan. With just over 6 minutes left in the quarter, the limited number of fans at Cowboy's home, the AT&T Stadium, were all silent as Prescott as stretchered off the field in tears. His right leg, still presumably hurting from the injury, was in a cast.

The 27-year-old was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery. According to reports, the procedure to repair his fracture went very well. Furthermore, the Cowboys head team orthopedist Dan Cooper even brought in reputed foot and ankle doctor, Gene Curry, for his procedure, reports ESPN. The 27-year-old was released from the hospital on Monday evening and is currently settling in at home.

Cowboys fans might have to wait until next season to see their player back in action, that is if Prescott ends up signing an extension deal with Dallas. While reports suggest Dak Prescott is facing a spell on the sidelines of up to four to six months, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy refused to be drawn into the speculation and instead, stated he will start working on his return soon.

"As far as the exact plan of how he's going to be around, his rehab and so forth that hasn't been laid out in detail," McCarthy told reporters on Monday. "The goal is to get him home today and get him relaxed and set up in his home environment, we'll definitely have a plan for him to be involved as much as he can."

Despite an extended period on the treatment table, McCarthy remains confident that a player of Dak Prescott's dedication and work ethic will be able to challenge any timeline. The 27-year-old is now facing a bit of rest and recovery before he starts working on his rehab.

Hurting for MY QB @_4dak ! The Crawford’s are praying for you fam! 🙏🏽 The comeback will be one for the history books! 💯 pic.twitter.com/0sQaZr40iY — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) October 12, 2020

The Dak Prescott injury also marks the first time in his NFL career that the quarterback will miss a regular-season game. Drafted by the Cowboys in 2016, the 27-year-old started all games for his team, playing all of the 64 regular-season games during that time. He started the Cowboys' opening four games of the 2020 NFL season. In his four starts this season, Prescott started strong throwing for 1,680 passing yards for nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cowboys are third in NFC East with a 1-3 record. After picking up their first win of the season on Sunday, the team would look to continue their momentum next week. They host Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

