After a rather successful UFC career, Nate Diaz would enter the boxing circuit this summer. The Stockton gangster will make his boxing debut against Jake Paul and the match-up is already making wild rounds. UFC president Dana White was also asked to address the fight, and he indeed gave his verdict.

Dana White, who remains engaged in running the biggest MMA promotion in the world, stays updated with all the happenings of the fight world. While being conscious of the Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul fight, the UFC boss affirmed he was not interested in what goes on in the fight. White does not see it as a bout between the equals and has disseminated that Jake Paul is back to his basics after losing his bout to Tommy Fury. Paul and Fury culminated their long-lasting feud earlier in February.

Dana White acknowledges Nate Diaz-Jake Paul hype but claims the bout is 'not my thing'

The UFC Kingpin shares a lively relationship with Nate Diaz. But despite that, he has stated that his upcoming boxing bout with Jake Paul does not interest him. White, who would oversee the UFC 288 operations this weekend, gave his take on Diaz vs Paul at the press event of the PPV show. Here’s what he said.

"I don't know man. I've been trying not to - I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It's just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So, as soon as he loses, he goes back to a forty-year-old MMA fighter, who's smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it's just one of those fights that - I know that some people are into this. It's just not what I'm into. It's not my thing."

While Diaz vs Paul might not be of Dana White's interest but the weekend's UFC 288 event would be at the top of his head. At the event, Henry Cejudo is making his much-anticipated UFC return. He will be fighting for the UFC Bantamweight title and will be up against the division's current champion, Aljamain Sterling.

