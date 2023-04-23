Watch; Nate Diaz Chokes Out A Man On Street; Conor McGregor Enjoys His Old Foe's Act

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz exhibits his fighting skills on the street. The 38-year-old evidently choked a man out after attending a night at Misfits Boxing 6. Conor McGregor reacted after witnessing Nate's street act.

After the event in New Orleans, Diaz abruptly put a stop to someone else's night by tossing a water bottle at reality TV personality Chase DeMoor and igniting a fight with him. In the video below, the man walks up to Diaz who locks in a chokehold, hits him with a knee, and drops him on the ground after putting him to sleep. Watch what took place in Orleans.

‼️ Nate Diaz choking a man out in a street fight after attending his teammate Chris Avila’s fight on the Misfits Boxing show in New Oreleans last night…



[🎥 @PaulLABamba] pic.twitter.com/3sgu3Fac6F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Reactions from Conor McGregor and Dana White

Upon observing Nate Diaz's street act, his old foe Conor McGregor took to Twitter to react. Though, the fighters have always been at odds with each other but this time it seems McGregor took the side of Diaz. Here's what Conor McGregor wrote. "Hahaha Nate on a rampage tonight! Let’s go Nate! Hahaha" and "Lovely little knee to the body hahahaa." Source, MMA Fighting.

I mince nate in the clinch these days. Actually anyone in the clinch. Minced. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2023

UFC president Dana White also reacted at Nate Diaz chocking a man out on the street.

Dana White reacted to Nate Diaz choking out a Logan Paul look-a-like in New Orleans



(via @adinross) pic.twitter.com/ANNxefqiGf — Happy Punch (@HappyPunchPromo) April 22, 2023

Injury incurred to the man who suffered the wrath of Nath Diaz

The man, who got choked out by Nate Diaz, later gave an update on his status. The individual, a Logan Paul lookalike, stated that he suffered a head injury during the scuffle. Here's the video posted by him.

The man choked out by Nate Diaz last night (Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen) reveals the head injury he suffered as a result…



[🎥 Rodney Petersen/@Overtflow] pic.twitter.com/X9YvM2NKbY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 22, 2023

Nate Diaz is known for creating chaos like this. However, retired from the Octagon, the fighter is now exploring boxing circuit. Nate Diaz is set to face Jake Paul in a Boxing encounter on August 6.