Dana White Involved In Physical Altercation With Wife, UFC Boss Apologizes For Incident

UFC boss Dana White issued a public apology on Monday for slapping his wife at a New Year’s party in Cabo, Mexico. In a video currently going viral on social media, the UFC president can be seen involved in a physical altercation with his wife on New Year’s eve. The video was first published by the American tabloid news website TMZ.

In the video, the 53-year-old Dana and his wife Anne can be seen standings in a VIP area in the nightclub. After White can be seen saying something to his wife in the video, he ends up getting slapped by her in the face. Dana slaps Anne back in reflex before the two individuals are separated by others.

Meanwhile, speaking to TMZ on Monday, the UFC boss apologized for the altercation while saying there is no excuse for what happened. As reported by ESPN, he said, “You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together. We've got three kids”.

Dana further referred to the incident as a horrible situation that left him embarrassed. He also added that they have shown the video to their kids and are more focused on their family at this moment. “I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened,” he added.

At the same time, Anne White also provided a separate statement to TMZ, where she claimed it to be an isolated incident. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids,” she added.