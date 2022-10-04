UFC Boss Dana White Takes Over The Internet With Incredible Physical Transformation At 53

UFC boss Dana White’s recent social media activity has made him one of the biggest talking points for the sporting community. The 53-year-old took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and shared a video clip from his recent appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast. While the video featured a picture of Dana’s transformed and shredded physique, he also made notable revelations about his transformation journey.

Speaking to host Kelley Nemiro, Dana revealed he linked up with 10X Health Systems’ Gary Brecka, who predicted his death date after taking his blood and DNA samples. The shocking results revealed the UFC boss would live only around 10 years more, which proved to be turning point in his life. Dana then worked hard on his fitness with the routine suggested by the doctor and made a successful transformation.

Watch: Dana White's incredible transformation

“This guy can take your blood and your DNA and tell you when you’re going to die, and they’re right within a month. I connect with this guy, and they come in and they do my blood work and they scrape the insides of your cheeks to do your DNA,” Dana told the host.

“So, he calls me [and says] I’m going to come out personally and walk you through your blood work. He ends up coming out, he sits down for three and a half hours and goes through my blood work. Everything that can be bad can be possibly bad. He gave me 10.4 years to live,” he added.

The UFC boss revealed he started his transformation journey 4 months ago, without telling his wife. “I have been working with doctors for ten years and they haven’t been able to do anything. This guy is incredible and he can literally change your life. I feel like I’m 35 years old again. Swear to god, I feel like I’m 35 again.” he added.

Reactions to Dana White's transformation

Meanwhile, the video shared by Dana quickly went viral on social media, as fans hailed him for the tough job. The post received reactions from big personalities in the sporting world like boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, among others. Fury re-posted the picture on his stories and said, “Wow Dana White is looking fantastic. Hard work pays off. Go get it, people.”