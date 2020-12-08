Dana White Mocks “the State Of Boxing” While Reacting On Mayweather Vs Paul Announcement

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather took the world by storm when he announced that he’ll be fighting YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on February 20, 2021. Logan Paul, who has only fought professionally once - against fellow YouTuber KSI - also shared his excitement by revealing the official poster of the bout on his Instagram page. Though the PPV is expected to make millions, considering the popularity of both stars, many boxing fans have criticised the 50-0 fighter for agreeing to fight Paul, who lost his first and only professional fight.

Dana White reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Recently, UFC president Dana White mocked “the state of boxing” while reacting to the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul announcement. The UFC president slammed Mayweather for his choice and mocked Paul for his previous performance in the sport. "When people ask me what's the state of boxing right now, that's where it's at. Didn't that kid (Paul) get beat up by the f*****g video game kid from England (KSI) and now he's going to fight Floyd Mayweather?" White told NELK.

Dana White on Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/USDMU8EilD — NELK (@nelkboys) December 7, 2020

Both the fighters, especially Floyd Mayweather, received a lot of heat from fans after the announcement. While some slammed The Money Man for ruining the image of the sport, others claimed that he sees Logan Paul as a way for making more money. “Floyd why are you wasting your time. Are u broke?” asked a fan. “It’s easy money for Floyd if you think about it,” another added.

On papers, Logan Paul has a very slim chance of winning. While he has the size and reach advantage, it means nothings against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. Logan Paul is also less experienced as he just went professional recently, losing to KSI in 2019.

Floyd Mayweather’s last professional bout was against former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in August 2017. The Notorious One dominated the initial rounds but ended up losing by TKO in the tenth round. The Money Man then fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a non-professional exhibition bout in December 2018. Floyd Mayweather won by KO and earned around $9 million for just 139 seconds of work.

Image Source: AP, Logan Paul/ Instagram