Dana White Says Dustin Poirier “Smart” To Pass LW Title Fight For Conor McGregor Trilogy

When it was announced that Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will collide for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 on May 15, some fans were wondering why Dustin Poirier was not given a title shot after his recent demolition on Conor McGregor at UFC 257. According to UFC President Dana White, Poirier was offered a title opportunity first, but he passed on the offer in favour of a third fight against McGregor. Poirier and McGregor are currently tied 1-1 on papers as The Irishman knocked out The Diamond in their first meeting at UFC 178 in 2014.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy: Dana White hails Dustin Poirier

While passing on a title shot might seem odd to some, Dana White hailed Dustin Poirier for the business move, considering an event involving the Notorious One always does record sales. Dana White said that the Diamond deserves everything coming his way as he has worked hard his whole life. “We’ve been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight, and [it was the] biggest mistake of their lives,” Dana White added.

McGregor next fight: McGregor vs Poirier 2 record sales

While Dustin Poirier might have to wait a little longer for another title shot, he’s likely to receive a huge purse from the McGregor trilogy, especially after seeing how much their rematch generated for the promotion. UFC 257 reportedly made around 1.6 million from PPV buys, with 1.2 million buys coming from the USA alone on ESPN+. Because of that, UFC 257 became the second-biggest PPV in UFC history, next to UFC 229, which was also headlined by Conor McGregor with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy date

When asked about the date of the clash, Dana White said, “July makes sense. In that ballpark”. According to Georgian MMA’s Giorgi Kokiashvili, the bout could take place on July 10, 2021. Apart from Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier, Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria will also take place in the July event.

UFC News: What’s next for the lightweight division?

With Chandler vs Oliveira and Poirier vs McGregor 3 happening later this year, that leaves number two ranked Justin Gaethje as the odd man out. Gaethje has not entered the octagon since losing to former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. However, White believes that the Highlight is still in a good position and will probably get another title shot in the near future.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Twitter