Daniel Ricciardo Signs Deal With McLaren To Replace Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz In 2021

The domino effect of Sebastian Vettel's departure from Scuderia Ferrari has begun with two major driver deals being signed on Thursday. Vettel chose not to renew his Ferrari contract, ending a six-year association with the racing giants. McLaren, who were touted as potential suitors for Sebastian Vettel, shut the door on the four-time world champion and signed Renault star Daniel Ricciardo on a multi-year deal to replace the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz.

Also Read: Raymond MD Gautam Singhania Confirms Landmark Garments Partnership With F1, Formula E

Daniel Ricciardo contract: Ricciardo to McLaren confirmed after Carlos Sainz moves to Ferrari

In an official statement on Thursday, McLaren racing announced the capture of Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo on a multi-year deal. The 30-year old will replace Carlos Sainz at the British racing giants and will team up with Lando Norris. In an official statement, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that bringing Daniel Ricciardo was another step forward in their long-term plan and his signing brings an exciting new dimension to the team.

Brown also paid tribute to the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz and thanked him for his services. The McLaren CEO added that Sainz did an excellent job in their performance recovery plan and wished him well for the future. Sainz's move to Ferrari was announced moments after Ricciardo to Mclaren was confirmed.

Also Read: 'I Miss Racing Every Day', Says F1's Lewis Hamilton

McLaren announces that @DanielRicciardo will race for the team alongside @LandoNorris in the Formula One World Championship from 2021. 🤝



Read more ⬇️ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 14, 2020

Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren: Renault fail to renew Daniel Ricciardo contract, could move for Sebastian Vettel

Renault announced the Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren deal with a short statement stating their failure to renew his contract beyond 2021. Ricciardo had a disappointing debut season with Renault in 2019, finishing ninth in the championship, with 54 points. Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal of Renault, stated that Daniel Ricciardo's departure won't change their ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team.

With Carlos Sainz signing for Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo replacing him at McLaren, Renault are expected to move for four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who announced his departure from the Italian giants earlier this week. At 32, Vettel still has a number of years left in his F1 career. However, Renaut could find it tough to convince the German to race for Renault next season considering they aren't viewed as race-winning contenders.

Also Read: Australia's Daniel Ricciardo Braced For 'chaos' When Formula One Starts

Also Read: Is Sebastian Vettel Retiring From F1? Why Is Vettel Leaving Ferrari?