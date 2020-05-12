Is Sebastian Vettel Retiring From F1? Why Is Vettel Leaving Ferrari?

Social media was flooded with questions over four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel, after confirmation that the German driver will leave Ferrari at the end of this season. F1 fans were worried over the 32-year-old calling it quits and the question 'Is Sebastian Vettel retiring?' began trending on social media following the news. Ferrari enthusiasts were also keen to know the answer to, 'Why is Vettel leaving Ferrari?' and the reason behind Vettel's decision to run down his contract.

BREAKING: Vettel to leave Ferrari after the 2020 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/nhY4pGQf1e — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2020

Is Sebastian Vettel retiring? Why is Vettel leaving Ferrari?

On Tuesday, May 12, it was announced that Sebastian Vettel will not race for Ferrari next season. The decision to reject fresh terms with the 16-time Constructors' champions hurled the question, 'Is Sebastian Vettel retiring?'. However, Sebastian Vettel has not yet decided whether he will call it quits in an illustrious racing career but insisted that he will take some time to 'reflect' on his future.

Is Sebastian Vettel retiring? Why is Vettel leaving Ferrari?

Ferrari released a statement stating that the German and the team have 'jointly decided' not to extend Sebastian Vettel's current contract beyond the 2020 F1 campaign. The reason behind 'why is Vettel leaving Ferrari?' was also revealed as the German explained the there was no common desire for the team and driver to stay together at Ferrari beyond the end of 2020. Vettel also indicated that the financial aspects played no part in his decision to run down his current contract. Vettel, the third-most successful driver for Ferrari has won 14 races with the Italians and had reportedly been offered a one-year extension on his contract deal with a salary reduction. The terms included that Ferrari would ensure that the 32-year-old would be the first-choice option to partner Charles Leclerc.

I've never learnt so much as I did with you as my teammate.

Thank you for everything Seb. pic.twitter.com/jRHEsvMYvg — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 12, 2020

Is Sebastian Vettel retiring? Which team will Vettel join next?

Another intriguing question that social media fans posed was, 'Which team will Vettel join next?'. Vettel made the move from Red Bull Racing to Ferrari in 2015 but the coronavirus crisis has forced the German into thinking about his priorities once his contract expires. Although there has been no concrete evidence that Vettel will retire, the Singapore Grand Prix winner has reiterated that he is not motivated by the financial aspect of the sport. Vettel has been linked with a move to McLaren since the news of his Ferrari exit broke.

