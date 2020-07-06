Daniel Snyder Net Worth, Washington Redskins Association And Business Ventures

The Washington Redskins name change controversy has brought majority owner Daniel Snyder into the limelight in recent weeks. Redskins owner since 1999, Snyder has faced a lot of criticism over the years, primarily due to his reluctance to drop 'Redskins' from the team's nickname, which many consider is racist towards Native Americans. Also, under the ownership of Daniel Snyder, the Redskins have not been particularly successful on the field. Here's a look at the Daniel Snyder net worth figures, his various business ventures and Redskins association.

Redskin is a derogatory term just like the n-word. The problem is the people that created it are trying to hold on to it



But they’re starting to hit Daniel Snyder where it will potential hurt & that's his back pocket. So I believe they'll change the name pic.twitter.com/87wMJPmUJ7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 3, 2020

Also Read | FedEx, Title Sponsor Of Washington Redskins' Stadium, Urges Team To Change Nickname

Daniel Snyder net worth

According to Forbes, the Daniel Snyder net worth figure was estimated to be $2.6 billion in 2019. Listed as a self-made billionaire, Snyder built his fortune as the founder of Snyder Communications, a marketing firm. In 1996, he took the firm public to become the youngest-ever CEO of a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange at 32 years old. He sold Snyder Communications to French communications giant Havas for a reported $2.1 billion in 2000.

Daniel Snyder net worth, Washington Redskins net worth

Snyder bought the Washington Redskins in 1999 following the death of previous owner Jack Kent Cooke. For a reported $800 million, Snyder acquired the Redskins and their stadium. At the time, it was the most expensive transaction in sporting history. The deal was largely financed with the help of loans, with $340 million being borrowed from the French investment bank, Societe Generale. In 2003, Snyder sold 40 percent of the stake in the franchise to Dwight Schar (15%), Robert Rothman (15%) and Frederick W. Smith (5%). The other minority owners in the franchise are Daniel Snyder’s mother, Arlette, and sister, Michele. The Washington Redskins net worth was estimated to be around 3.4 billion in 2019 by Forbes.

Also Read | Washington Redskins Apparel Taken Down By Nike As Pressure To Rename Mounts On NFL Team

Daniel Snyder Redskins

Since Synder bought the franchise, the Redskins have had a losing record [139-180 (win-loss) at the end of the 2019 season]. They have gone through eight different coaches during that time and have just two playoff wins to their name in that period. Last season, the Redskins finished bottom of the NFC Eastern Division (NFC East) with a dismal 3-13 record.

Also Read | Cam Newton Hits Out At Panthers And Teddy Bridgewater After Securing Patriots Move

Washington Redskins name change controversy

In the wake of the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, there has been increased pressure on Snyder to change the team's nickname. Last week, FedEx, who are the title sponsors of the Redskins' stadium, asked the franchise to drop 'Redskins' from their name. Nike, NFL's official gameday uniform supplier, also took action by taking down all Redskins merchandise from its official website.

According to the latest reports, Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Frederick W. Smith are looking to sell their stakes in the franchise as they are "unhappy" being associated with Snyder amid the recent controversy. Last week, Synder finally announced that the Washington Redskins will undergo a review of the team’s name. However, this does not guarantee that Washington will drop their controversial nickname.

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name.



And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming.



Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

DISCLAIMER: The Daniel Snyder net worth and Washington Redskins net worth figures have been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

Also Read | Washington Redskins Net Worth: Minority Owners Smith, Schar & Rothman Looking To Sell Their Stakes

(Image Credits: AP)