Cam Newton Hits Out At Panthers And Teddy Bridgewater After Securing Patriots Move

While Cam Newton's move to New England Patriots is yet to be confirmed, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback appears to be fired up to play for his new side. Since the Cam Newton Patriots news made the headlines, Newton has been an active presence on social media sharing, snippets of his insane workout routines and hyping up his fans for the upcoming seasons.

Cam Newton firing shots at Teddy Bridgewater?

Last week, Cam Newton released a video to his YouTube channel, titled "Farewell Carolina, Hello New England." Newton shared a look into his road to recovery while also taking the opportunity to thank the Panthers for the nine-year association. While Newton might not have anything against the Panthers for releasing him, in a recent Instagram video, the quarterback apparently took a subtle dig at his Panthers replacement, Teddy Bridgewater.

The 31-year-old shared one of his many workout routines to Instagram where he showed off his physical condition in preparation for what could potentially be redemption season in the NFL. Apart from showing off his peak fitness, the quarterback fired a rhetorical question to the Panthers: "You gonna choose that over this?" The jibe is naturally at Teddy Bridgewater, whom the Panthers to replace Cam Newton.

While Cam Newton is a former NFL MVP, questions were raised when the Panthers opted to sign Teddy Bridgewater to replace him. Bridgewater, 27, played just 14 times in the NFL in the past two seasons, out of which he started only six games, playing largely as a backup to quarterback Drew Brees at New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, Newton led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance and even won the NFL MVP award in 2015. The last two seasons were also difficult for Cam Newton, who was restricted to just two appearances last season with an injury.

This is not the first time Cam Newton took shots at the Panthers or their new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Back in March when Newton was released by the Panthers, Newton shared workout footage of him with the message: "They gave up on me."

On Saturday, Cam Newton arrived in Foxborough for his reported physical test with the New England Patriots. The Cam Newton Patriots deal is reportedly a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.1 million. However, he could potentially earn as high as $7.5 million if he hits all the incentives in his contract.

