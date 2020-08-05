Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson's Ex-wife, Becomes First Female Sports League Owner With XFL

Former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson made headlines on Monday after agreeing a $15 million deal to buy Vince McMahon's bankrupt XFL. The Hollywood superstar, along with ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia and Red Bird Capital made the huge investment, making Garcia the first female professional league owner. The XFL declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13 and has been seeking a buyer for the past three months. Dany Garcia and her former partner jumped on the opportunity hours before the league was set to be auctioned off.

Dwayne Johnson ex-wife Dany Garcia one of XFL owners, claims it as an 'icon moment'

Dwayne Johnson on Monday announced his decision to invest in the XFL after the pro-football league filed for bankruptcy citing COVID-19 losses. After the announcement, Dany Garcia spoke to People Magazine to share her views on becoming a part-owner of what is touted as a potential competitor to the NFL. Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife said that the XFL deal was one of the 'icon moments' for her in life and maintained that the league has tremendous potential. Dany Garcia said that while the league was shelved in April, it was positive to see that all eight teams had developed their fanbase, which is why she approached Dwayne Johnson with the idea of acquiring it.

Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone.

My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to OWN an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work - for the love of football. @xfl2020 https://t.co/7IOuGBSxYu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

Dwayne Johnson ex-wife Dany Garcia praises The Rock after XFL purchase

Garcia praised The Rock, claiming that he was totally in on acquiring the league, and the process started quickly. Dany Garcia revealed that as XFL owners, they plan to keep things similar to that of McMahon's XFL, and will make improvements on how the league entertains fans during the offseason. The 51-year-old said that becoming the first female owner of an entire professional league was an amazing achievement for her, as she reached the milestone by following her dreams.

Garcia and Johnson, who were once married and share custody of an 18-year-old daughter, have gathered an impressive collection of business investments over the years, including Seven Bucks Productions and Teremana Tequila. Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife said that the duo has been really close over the years and understand each other well which makes them tick. She further said that he respects everything she does and knows the importance of who she is as a female leader, and as a Latina, which in her opinion is really wonderful.

Dwayne Johnson ex-wife Dany Garcia net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Dany Garcia net worth figure is estimated to be around $20 million. Much of the Dany Garcia net worth can be attributed to her business ventures with ex-husband Dwayne Johnson. Garcia has managed and produced films for the former WWE star under the banner of Seven Bucks Productions, and she is also the chairwoman of media management firm The Garcia Companies.

Dwayne Johnson's ex-wife has produced Hollywood blockbusters such as Racing Dreams, Snitch, Baywatch, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage, Skyscraper, Shazam! and Hobbs & Shaw. She is also the founder of Beacon Experience, a foundation that works with at-risk children to empower them to break economic and social barriers and extend their education beyond high school.

