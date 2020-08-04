Dwayne Johnson Net Worth: How Much Is The Rock Worth After Million Dollar XFL Purchase?

Dwayne Johnson and Vince McMahon have known each other from their WWE days, where The Rock made a name for himself in the ring. While both passionately enjoyed wrestling, the duo also shared their passion for American football. And when Vince McMahon's XFL experiment failed for the second time and filed for bankruptcy, Dwayne Johnson swopped in along with business partner Dany Garcia and Red Bird Capital to acquire the league. As Dwayne Johnson buys XFL, here's a look at the Dwayne Johnson net worth, and the XFL net worth.

Dwayne Johnson buys XFL: Dwayne Johnson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Dwayne Johnson net worth is reported to be a whopping $320million. Much of the Dwayne Johnson net worth can be attributed to his career with WWE before shifting onto commercial cinema and Hollywood. Famously known as The Rock, the 48-year-old is one of the highest-grossing actors of all-time earning over $10.5 billion worldwide. In 2012, Johnson founded his production company, Seven Bucks Productions which was associated with Hollywood movies Baywatch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle among others.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

XFL net worth: Dwayne Johnson career earnings

The Rock has endorsements with Apple, Ford and Under Armour, just to name a few. His deal with Under Armour includes a branded clothing line and headphone set. Celebrity Net Worth reports The Rock earned $20 million for his role in the 2019 film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and charges approximately $4million to promote his own movies, on top of salary and backend points. Dwayne Johnson also boasts of a staggering social media fanbase and rakes in an estimated $1 million for a sponsored post. Seven Bucks manages Johnson's various social media platforms, perhaps most notably Instagram and YouTube. Seven Bucks is planning several film projects starring some of his former WWE stars like John Cena in addition to mainstream actors.

XFL net worth: Dwayne Johnson buys XFL from Vince McMahon

Dwayne Johnson made headlines on Monday when he announced that he along with ex-wife Dany Garcia and Red Brid Capital had purchased the XFL for $15million. Johnson's purchase came in hours before the league was set to be auctioned after they had filed for bankruptcy in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. The XFL purchase was reportedly split evenly between Johnson and his investment partner RedBird Capital and ex-wife Danny Garcia. The XFL league is reportedly planning for the 2021 season to possibly be played in a bubble environment. It is still unknown whether or not McMahon will have an investment in the XFL 3.0. Given the relationship that Dwayne Johnson and Vince McMahon shared at WWE, the wrestling mogul will be glad that his former employee has opted to revive his fallen project.

Dwayne Johnson net worth: XFL net worth and investment by Vince McMahon

ESPN had reported in 2018 that McMahon was expected to spend $500 million in the reboot league’s first three seasons. Multiple reports suggested that Vince McMahon was set to lose a steep $375 million figure in the first three years of the XFL relaunch. It was reported that McMahon spent around $200 million of his own resources to revive the XFL in 2018. The XFL 2020 season made it through to five games before it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams that participated in the XFL generated strong TV viewership, maintaining between one and two million viewers per week. According to reports, the XFL is listed with assets and liabilities in the range of $10 million to $50 million.

