Deaflympics 2021: Prithvi Sekhar & Dhananjay Dubey Win Silver In Men's Double Tennis

Indian tennis duo of Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey clinched silver medals in the men’s double tennis event at the Deaflympics 2021, currently underway in Brazil on Friday. The silver medal-winning performance took India’s medal tally in the competition to a total of 11 medals, which includes six gold medals, three bronze medals, and one silver medal. In pursuit of the gold medal, Dhananjay and Prithvi faced a 7-6(5), 6-2 defeat against the French pair of Mikael Alix Laurent and Vincent Novelli in the summit clash and had to settle for the silver medal.

What has been said so far?

The Indian duo earned a spot in the finals after getting a walkover against Argentina’s Mateo Jesus and Nicolas Gustavo Lahitte. Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to their official Twitter handle on Friday to celebrate the Prithvi and Dhananjay’s mega feat. “A big applaud for our Tennis Duo The Silver Medalists of Men's Doubles at Brazil #Deaflympics2021 Prithvi Sekhar & Dhananjay Dubey. Send in your wishes for them with #JeetKaJazba in comments below,” SAI Media tweeted.

At the same time, the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports Government of India took to their official Koo handle and said, “SILVER🥈for INDIA at #Deaflympics2021 Superb performance by Dhananjay Dubey & Prithvi Sekhar in the Tennis Men’s Doubles category. Congratulations, boys!”.

India’s medal tally in the Deaflympics 2021 opened with Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini won gold and bronze medal respectively in the Men’s 10m air rifle event. Going ahead, the Indian Badminton team won the gold medal in the mixed team badminton event, while Vedika Sharma won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event. At the same time, Dhanush Srikanth and Priyesha Deshmukh picked up a gold in the Mixed team 10m air rifle event.

Jerlin, Abhinav, and Diksha are among the gold medal winners

Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan picked up India’s fifth gold by winning the women’s singles badminton final, while Abhinav Sharma returned with a bronze medal in the men’s singles badminton event. Diksha Dagar then won the gold medal in the women’s golf, while Jerlin and Abhinav won the gold medal in the mixed doubles badminton event on Thursday.

(Image: @Media_SAI)