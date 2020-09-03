Deepak Punia, Two More Senior Wrestlers Test COVID-19 Positive

World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia (86 kg) along with Navin Kumar (65 kg) and Krishan Kumar (125 kg) have been found positive for COVID-19.

The three senior men's wrestlers, who had reported to the National Wrestling Camp at SAI Centre in Sonepat, have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring. All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival, as per the SAI SOP for the resumption of sports activities.

As per protocol, all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RTPCR test for COVID-19.

READ | India's Daily COVID-19 Testing Numbers One Of The Highest In The World: Health Ministry

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Earlier on August 19, at the same centre – NIS Patiala's catering manager, who travelled from Lucknow, UP earlier this week, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus. He along with two other officials had reported back to NIS Patiala after availing leave and were quarantined as per guidelines of Local Health Department and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

Earlier in May, a similar incident had happened in NIS centre in Bangalore where one of the cooks at the Centre died and later tested positive for coronavirus. A number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown at the Centre.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

(PTI Photo)

READ | COVID-19: '5 States Account For 62% Of Total Active Cases In India', Says Centre

READ | AAP Takes A Veiled Dig Over PM Modi's Twitter Getting Hacked; Fires Shots Over GDP, COVID