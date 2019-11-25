Deontay Wilder Brags About Being The Hardest Hitting Puncher In Boxing History

Deontay Wilder, the WBC Heavyweight Champion retained his title for the tenth time by knocking out Luis Ortiz in one of the biggest re-matches of heavyweight boxing history on Sunday. It was not a plain and simple victory as Luis Ortiz dominated the match for six rounds, while Deontay Wilder retained his title with one clean punch in the seventh. A lot of fans believed that Luis Ortiz is going to avenge his loss but Wilder shut down his critics in style.

Luis Ortiz was about to create history with some spectacular moments throughout the fight but could not survive the mighty right hand from Deontay Wilder in the seventh round. After his 42nd victory, the 34-year-old WBC champion claims himself to be the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history with 41 knockouts and a shining WBC heavyweight gold on his shoulder. Know what Deontay Wilder has to say about himself.

Deontay Wilder: ‘‘I am the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history”

Well, there is no doubt that Deontay Wilder is one of the greatest heavyweight boxers in recent times and his right hand has victimised a lot of veterans with nothing to offer from the other side. After 10 consecutive title defences, Deontay Wilder has levelled himself up with the great Muhammad Ali and the American feels that he has earned his respect to say that he is the hardest-hitting puncher in boxing history. According to Wilder, he gives people great fights and great knockouts, believing that his achievements deserve more recognition. 'The Bronze Bomber' got his hands on the WBC heavyweight title in January 2015 and he has been retaining it since then. In between, he has faced Dominic Breazeale, Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz (2X) among others and 'The Bronze Bomber' has walked out with his title every time.

"You've got to give me my credit. It's sad that it took me over 40 fights to get the recognition that I truly deserve. When people see me, they have never seen my style. It took them a while to get used to what I display, my talent that I present to boxing. said Deontay Wilder

Boxing news: What's next for Deontay Wilder?

After a successful victory against Luis Ortiz, the WBC is heading towards another epic re-match with Tyson Fury on February 2020. The duo ended up in a draw after their first battle was hard-fought and Fury is the only man, who survived Deontay Wilder's brutal right hand. Take a look at Tyson Fury's recent tweet.

Wilder has nothing more than a punchers chance vs me, I’m gonna school even more than the first fight. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BUMCITY — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 24, 2019

