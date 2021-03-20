Deshaun Watson Net Worth, Girlfriend, Trade Rumors And Sexual Assault Controversy

Deshaun Watson's 2021 has been laced with controversy. He is currently involved in three sexual assault lawsuits, each dealing with a separate incident. While the NFL and Houston Texans are apparently dealing with the matter, the Deshaun Watson sexual assault case allegations have been denied by the player itself. Here are more details on the Deshaun Watson girlfriend, Deshaun Watson trade rumors and more.

Deshaun Watson net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Deshaun Watson is currently worth $24 million. He started playing college football at Clemson, becoming the ACC Player of the Year in 2015. In 2017, he was the No. 12 overall pick by the Houston Texans. He signed a four-year $13.84 million deal in 2017, which was accompanied by an $8.21 million signing bonus. Last year, he inked a four-year, $156 million extension.

Deshaun Watson sexual assault case details

As of now, Watson has three lawsuits filed against him. As per Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, there are a total of nine cases against the NFL quarterback. According to the third lawsuit filed, Watson has been accused of sexually assaulting a massage therapist, who he allegedly forced into having oral sex with him.

NFL's spokesperson added that they are aware of the matter, and will work closely with the team. "The NFL informed us [Thursday] that they will conduct an investigation into the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the Texans said. They too, agreed to work closely with the league.

Watson has denied the lawsuit on Twitter.

Deshaun Watson girlfriend

Deshaun Watson has been with Jilly Anais, who has remained silent amongst all the allegations. The couple apparently have been dating since 2019, with Jilly sharing how she met the NFL star last year. Fans trended Anais on Twitter after the three sexual assault cases were filed against Watson. He has also been accused of "civil assault", where he touched a massage therapist with his penis.

Deshaun Watson trade rumors

According to some reports, the New England Patriots might be interested in trading for Watson – who does not want to play for the Texans. The team has also signed with Tyrod Taylor to a one-year deal (worth up to $12.5 million). While a Patriots trade might not be confirmed, the team might at least make a move to trade. The Patriots are looking for a QB, aware that Cam Newton is not the solution.

Disclaimer: The above Deshaun Watson net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: Deshaun Watson Instagram)